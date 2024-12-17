Goals Galore And Late Drama: How To Bet On The Conference League Matchday 6

As the UEFA Conference League’s first league phase nears its end, betting strategies and possible outcomes take central stage.

Matchday Six promises fireworks, with numerous matches capable of either sealing or crushing hopes of advancing to the next stages.

Chelsea, Vitória SC, and Fiorentina, alongside surprise packages like Shamrock Rovers, are set to be in the spotlight on Thursday night.

The most promising opportunities, however, appear to be in the goals market.

Conference League: Match Day 6 Odds Chelsea vs Shamrock Rovers: Over 3.5 Goals and Chelsea To Score Over 1.5 Goals 1.60 Vitória SC vs Fiorentina: Both Teams To Score - Yes 1.76 Djurgården vs Legia Warsaw: MultiGoal: 3-6 1.87 Larne vs Gent: Gent win and Gent 3+ Goals 1.75 Hearts vs Petroclub: Heats win and Over 2.5 Goals 1.90 Cercle Bruges vs İstanbul Başakşehir: Cercle Bruges win and Both Teams To Score - Yes 3.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

New format brings goals

Similar to the Champions League and Europa League, the new format of the Conference League has led to a spike in goals this season.

An impressive total of 264 goals has been netted, averaging 2.93 per game—the highest tally since the competition began four seasons ago.

Remarkably, 56.7% of the fixtures have featured at least three goals, while 28.9% have seen four or more.

Each team has participated in at least one match where both sides found the net, with a staggering 60.2% of total goals coming in the second half. Additionally, 28 out of the 36 teams are level on points with at least one other club, making Thursday’s games highly unpredictable and exciting.

As we approach the final matchday of the league phase, high-scoring encounters are expected to continue, especially as goal difference becomes crucial in determining team standings.

Chelsea: The Team Everyone's Avoiding

Chelsea secured their place in the round of 16 last week, joining 15 other teams who have already guaranteed a spot in either the round of 16 or the knockout play-offs.

The Blues' strong form makes them strong favorites in the competition.

However, Shamrock Rovers, the first Irish club to reach UEFA's knockout stages, are aiming for a top-eight finish.

Betting on over 3.5 goals in this matchup might offer a solid opportunity. Also, with a high number of second-half goals scored in the competition so far, placing an in-play bet for more goals in the second half might be a smart choice, particularly if Shamrock Rovers need to chase a result.

Positions (particularly those in eighth and 24th) are likely to be determined by goal difference. Teams currently in seventh, eighth, and ninth place, along with those positioned from 21st to 25th, are expected to finish with 12 points. This sets the stage for a goal-laden final matchday.

The battle for the top two positions, which would help teams avoid facing Chelsea until the final, is particularly intense.

Vitória SC and Fiorentina are set to clash, with the Italians, two-time finalists, slightly favored by the bookmakers.

A wager on both teams to score, which has occurred in 60.2% of matches so far, seems logical. Additionally, considering Fiorentina have lost just three of their 14 encounters with Portuguese sides in UEFA competitions, a bet on ‘La Viola’ to win or draw could be worthwhile.

A Swedish surge and mid-table chaos

Despite collecting just one point from their opening two games, Swedish side Djurgården are still in contention for a top-eight finish.

Their opponents, Legia Warsaw, are still heavily favored with a 93% chance of securing direct qualification.

However, Legia's recent form has been inconsistent, managing only three wins from their last six games across all competitions.

With Djurgården in need of all three points and 80% of both teams' games featuring more than three goals, betting on both teams to score in both halves could be a valuable option.

Meanwhile, ties such as Larne vs. Gent and Hearts vs. Petroclub are perfect for those targeting the goals market.

Although Larne and Petroclub are out of contention for the next stages, they will play for pride. The Belgian and Scottish clubs know they need to improve their goal difference.

The game between İstanbul Başakşehir and Cercle Bruges is equally intriguing.

Cercle Bruges, aware of the need to improve their goal difference, could opt for an attacking approach, while İstanbul Başakşehir know that a draw could see them nudged out of the 24th position.

In this case, betting on Cercle Bruges to win with both teams to score could prove profitable.