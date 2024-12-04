Unbeaten But Toothless Juventus Offer Value Only On Low Goals Market

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Lecce set a record for the 'Old Lady.'

It marked the 18th time this calendar year that the Bianconeri ended a match in a stalemate, surpassing the number of draws they recorded in 1956.

Ten of these results came under Massimiliano Allegri's management. Despite a managerial change with Thiago Motta now on the bench, Juventus' situation has shown little improvement.

The team find themselves sixth in the league, trailing Napoli by six points. Injuries and bad luck have contributed to these setbacks, as reflected in the data that also highlight both the risks and potential opportunities for those betting on Italy’s most storied club in the upcoming months.

Serie A Outright Markets Juventus Odds Winner 11.50 Top 4 Finish 1.667 Juventus vs Bologna Odds Under 2.5 Goals 1.687 Juventus or Draw And Under 2.5 Goals 1.50

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

No joy without Vlahovic

Juventus’ inconsistency has left both fans and pundits grasping for answers as critical points slip away.

Alongside Bayern Munich and PSG, the Bianconeri are one of the only teams still unbeaten in Europe’s top five leagues. However, they have drawn more games (8) than the other two sides combined so far.

Despite a strong defensive record in Serie A (10 clean sheets and just 0.73 expected goals (xGA) conceded per match), the team’s lackluster attack casts doubts on their potential.

The change in playing style under Motta is noticeable, but it is not yet paying dividends.

Despite leading Serie A in average possession and control in the attacking third, Juve rank only 11th for touches in the opposition's penalty area.

They rank seventh in expected goals (xG) and ninth in shots on target per game, averaging just 4.1 per match.

Dusan Vlahovic’s absence is clearly felt, as the Serbian striker is fifth in Serie A for expected goals on target (xGOT) with 7.4.

Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao, who leads Italy’s top flight with 3.3 expected assists, is the only Juventus player who stands out in terms of big chances created. He has recorded five, which places him among the top 30 in the league.

Waiting for RoboKoop and Nico

Juventus' summer transfers have yet to live up to expectations. Take Teun Koopmeiners, for example. The Dutch midfielder, who suffered from a rib injury at the beginning of the season, is yet to hit his stride.

After scoring 15 goals for Atalanta last season, there was considerable hype surrounding RoboKoop, the seventh most expensive signing in Juventus history, but the wait is starting to wear on the ever-patient fans.

Other high-profile signings, such as Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez (16 goals with Fiorentina in 2023/2024), are yet to make their mark this season.

Luiz hasn’t featured since mid-October, while Gonzalez has been out since an early injury against Leipzig on 2 October.

Betting opportunities: the draw dilemma

For seasoned bettors, Juventus' tendency to draw has become an avenue of opportunity. Statistically, the club have achieved a remarkable return on investment for draws, with a 91% ROI for this year's 1X2 markets.

This figure, along with a 46% ROI for the 2023/2024 season, highlights the potential profits to be made from betting on a stalemate when the Bianconeri are involved.

Where can Motta’s men realistically expect to end this season?

Our in-house predictions model forecasts a fourth-place finish for the Bianconeri, with the team ending the campaign with 72 points—one more than last season.

However, Juve collected just 25 points in the second half of the 2023/2024 season, and they are seven points behind last season's tally.

Our projections indicate they need to secure an average of 1.91 points per game moving forward, which is a slight improvement over their current 1.85 points per game.

More low-scoring games ahead

One of the key points to consider is their expected goals conceded: our model predicts only 24 goals allowed by the end of the season, implying Juventus could continue to be the Serie A’s defensive leaders, conceding just 16 more goals at an average of 0.66 per game.

With key players like Vlahovic, Gonzalez and Arek Milik expected to be sidelined until mid-December, betting on low-scoring games seems sensible.

The odds for Juventus to finish in the top four, ranging between 1.73 and 1.85, don't offer significant value for bettors. However, over the past three seasons, Juventus' results in the Under 2.5 Goals market have proven highly profitable, making it a trend worth following in the next four home fixtures against Bologna, Manchester City, Venezia and Cagliari.