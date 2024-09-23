How To Bet on Barcelona After Ter Stegen’s Injury

FC Barcelona’s resounding 5-1 victory over Villarreal in the 6th round of La Liga should have been a cause for celebration.

Yet, the jubilant atmosphere was clouded by the sight of Marc-André Ter Stegen, Barcelona’s stalwart goalkeeper, being stretchered off the pitch.

The early prognosis is grim—a torn patellar tendon, and possible anterior cruciate ligament damage, which could sideline him for seven to eight months, potentially extending to a full year if complications arise.

Marc-André Ter Stegen’s significance to FC Barcelona cannot be overstated.

Since his arrival in July 2014, he has been the spine of Barcelona's defence, racking up 419 appearances and keeping an impressive 175 clean sheets.

His presence has often been a calming influence on the backline, offering a safety net that has allowed Barcelona’s attacking flair to flourish.

Marc-André Ter Stegen has conceded 411 goals in 419 games with Barcelona, keeping 175 clean sheets. His 26 clean sheets in 2022/2023 equalled Paco Liano’s La Liga record set in 1993/1994. The German goalkeeper has conceded 99 goals in 85 European matches.

A major blow for the in-form Catalans

The immediate question on everyone's mind is how Barcelona will cope in his absence.

Hansi Flick, stepping into this crisis-laden scenario, has deputised 25-year-old Inaki Peña as the primary goalkeeper. While Peña is a promising talent, he is undeniably unproven at the highest level, having played only 22 games in the past three seasons.

His success or failure in the crucible of top-flight football will not only affect his career trajectory, but also Barcelona’s campaign.

The Catalan club might have to activate a contingency plan: signing a free agent goalkeeper. Among the names being floated are seasoned campaigners like Keylor Navas or Wojciech Szczęsny and under-the-radar options like Jordi Masip.

Barcelona have enjoyed a blistering start of the season, with six straight wins in La Liga, 22 goals scored as they become the only team in Europe's top five leagues to have at least two players who have scored five goals or more so far (Robert Lewandowski with six and Raphinha with five.)

However, their defence, which was breached in 55% of their domestic matches last season, still needs some fine tuning as Barça have only kept one clean sheet so far, in their 7-0 win over Valladolid.

The Catalans lost their opening Champions League match against AS Monaco, where Ter Stegen’s early mistake led to a red card for Eric Garcia.

Despite this early mistake, Ter Stegen’s performances in the last year have been solid, with a 74.5% save percentage across all competitions, which is well above average for goalkeepers in Europe's five biggest leagues.

Flick’s men are preparing for a slew of crucial matches, including a high-stakes date with Bayern Munich in the Champions League and, just three days after, the ever-crucial El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The goalkeeping position will be under intense scrutiny during these fixtures, and any uncertainty can be ruthlessly exploited by the opposition.

Can Barça trust Peña?

Ter Stegen has a history of similar injuries, which makes this situation all the more precarious.

Last season, the goalkeeper missed 17 matches across all competitions—three in the Copa del Rey, two in the Supercopa de España, ten in LaLiga, and two in the Champions League—due to a back injury.

His replacement, Iñaki Peña, struggled to fill the void. While Peña showcased potential, he kept a clean sheet in only 16% of the matches he played, conceding 32 goals in 17 games, and was involved in heavy losses to teams like Girona, Villarreal, and Real Madrid.

While Peña possesses good skills, his performances last season—highlighted by moments of inconsistencies—raise questions about his ability to manage the pressure consistently.

Barcelona might need to adjust their tactical setup to compensate for Ter Stegen's absence. Inaki Peña might require more defensive buffers, prompting a pivot to a slightly more conservative and disciplined defensive line.

This adaptation could impact Barcelona’s overall attacking fluidity, as the defenders focus more on ensuring stability at the back.

Hansi Flick, who now shoulders a critical responsibility of guiding the team through this turbulence, must instil confidence in Peña and the rest of the squad.

The road ahead for Barcelona, without Marc-André Ter Stegen, is fraught with challenges.

The club finds itself in a tight spot, balancing short-term fixes with long-term strategic planning. Whether they gamble on Peña, opt for a free agent, or make a splurge in the winter market, each choice carries inherent risks and potential rewards.

For bettors, ter Stegen’s injury introduces a critical variable into the equations governing Barcelona’s performance.

Historically, a team’s chances and odds shift dramatically when they lose a key player, especially one as pivotal as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Therefore, you should be cautious and monitor how Inaki Peña adapts to his new role and how the team’s defensive statistics evolve.

The team’s capability to maintain their current performance levels without ter Stegen may take a hit.

Hence, opting for bets that factor in a higher number of goals might be prudent in the short term.

Additionally, early fixtures post-injury should be carefully scrutinised for signs of how the team is adjusting.