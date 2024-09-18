Betting Sites With GTBank Deposit Methods in Nigeria

Learn how to deposit funds into top Nigerian betting sites using GTBank USSD codes and other secure methods.

With a vast customer base that relies on their services daily, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is one of the top five financial institutions in Nigeria. The GTBank USSD code (*737#) stands out as one of the most widely used mobile deposit methods at betting sites. In this guide, we present an overview of the best GTBank betting sites in Nigeria. We detail how to deposit with the GTBank USSD code, as well as the limits involved.

Top GTBank Betting Platforms in Nigeria

Many of Nigeria's well-respected online bookmakers support the *737# deposit feature. While some embed this method directly on their websites, others provide it via broader USSD options. In certain cases, the USSD feature is available only through intermediaries like Paystack, Flutterwave or Monnify, requiring a more detailed search within the cashier section. Here is a list of notable sportsbooks allowing GTBank USSD deposits:

Betting Site GTBank USSD Available Bet9ja ✔️ 1xbet ✔️ (Through Paystack) BetKing ✔️ Betano ✔️ (Through Paystack) Betway ✔️ BetWinner ✔️ (Through Paystack) Livescore Bet ✔️ (Through Paystack and Flutterwave) betBonanza ✔️ Mozzartbet ✔️ (Through Paystack) 22bet ✔️ (Through Paystack and Flutterwave) Wazobet ✔️ AccessBET ✔️ (Through Paystack and Monnify)

Understanding GTBank

Established in 1990 and commencing operations in 1991, Guaranty Trust Bank offers a wide array of financial services. These include retail, investment, SME, commercial and corporate banking, among others. GTBank is celebrated for its award-winning services that include USSD transactions, online banking, bank transfer and debit cards. The USSD option is especially popular for online betting due to its mobile-friendliness, simplicity and swift transaction efficiency.

Fees, Limits, and Processing Times for GTBank Deposits

To help you make informed decisions, our experts have compiled information on the top bookmakers accepting GTBank USSD deposits. Here are the minimum and maximum deposit limits, processing times and transaction fees:

Betting Site Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Bet9ja ₦100 ₦1,000,000 ₦20 Instant 1xbet ₦100 ₦10,000,000 Yes Instant BetKing ₦50 ₦1,000,000 ₦20 Up to 24 hours Betano ₦200 ₦500,000 Yes Instant 22bet ₦250 ₦1,000,000 ₦500,000 Instant Betway ₦100 ₦9,999,999 ₦20 Instant BetWinner ₦250 ₦10,000,000 Yes Instant Livescore Bet ₦100/₦250 ₦250,000 None Instant betBonanza ₦100 ₦250,000 None Instant Mozzartbet ₦100 ₦250,000 None Instant Wazobet ₦100 ₦250,000 Yes Instant AccessBET ₦100 ₦9,999,999 Yes Instant

Benefits of Using GTBank USSD Code for Betting

Our findings reveal several advantages of using the GTBank USSD code for deposits in online betting accounts, as follows:

Primarily mobile-based

Rapid transactions

Lower fees compared to bank transfers and online banking

High limits depending on the betting platform

Minimum deposit as low as ₦100

Supported by nearly all reliable betting sites

Betting Sites Accepting GTBank Deposits in Nigeria

Drawbacks of GTBank USSD Code for Betting

While the GTBank USSD code has its perks, there are some limitations to consider:

Possible security risks with USSD deposits

High amounts might necessitate entering the last six digits of your GTBank debit card

How to Deposit Using GTBank USSD *737Code

Using the *737# code is among the simplest ways to fund your betting account. Follow these steps:

Register or log in to any bookmaker mentioned here Click the ‘Deposit’ button on the homepage Choose USSD, USSD Paystack or USSD Flutterwave from the cashier options Enter the desired deposit amount You will be directed to a payment gateway displaying a unique 737 code Copy and dial the code on your phone Enter your USSD PIN to complete the transaction

Your deposit should appear almost immediately, though a transaction fee from GTBank is likely.

Alternative Deposit Methods in Nigeria

Besides GTBank USSD, there are other notable deposit methods available at Nigerian betting sites:

OPay

OPay is a versatile mobile money operator (MMO) offering seamless deposits via online banking, bank transfer, USSD and debit cards. The OPay wallet facilitates quick and fee-free deposits, making it a popular choice among bettors. OPay also supports other activities without charges, including airtime purchases, utility payments and data subscriptions. Many top Nigerian bookies accept OPay directly or indirectly.

Paystack

Paystack is a comprehensive payment gateway found on all Nigerian licensed betting sites. It supports a variety of deposit methods, including USSD, Visa QR, bank transfer, debit cards and online banking. Paystack ensures secure and swift transactions, with issues resolved promptly.

Flutterwave

Flutterwave is a CBN-regulated payment processor that caters to many businesses, including online betting operators in Nigeria. It offers a range of deposit options such as USSD, bank transfers, debit cards, and online banking. Known for its ease of use, Flutterwave is a preferred method for many bettors.

FAQ

Are there any transfer limits using GTBank?

Yes, each betting site sets its minimum and maximum deposit limits, ranging from ₦100/₦250 to ₦500,000, ₦1,000,000, or ₦10,000,000.

Is GTBank safe?

Absolutely. GTBank USSD transactions require bank approval, ensuring secure transfers. It's crucial to protect your USSD PIN to prevent unauthorized access and potential loss of funds.

What is a USSD code?

Unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) allows transactions via SMS on your mobile device. All Nigerian banks, including GTBank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, etc. all have USSD codes. GTBank customers can activate their USSD service by dialing *737#.

How much does GTBank charge per transaction in Nigeria?

Betting deposits to a GTBank account incur a ₦20 transaction fee. Deposits to other banks cost ₦50 per transaction.