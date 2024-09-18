Betting Sites With GTBank Deposit Methods in Nigeria

With a vast customer base that relies on their services daily, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) is one of the top five financial institutions in Nigeria. The GTBank USSD code (*737#) stands out as one of the most widely used mobile deposit methods at betting sites. In this guide, we present an overview of the best GTBank betting sites in Nigeria. We detail how to deposit with the GTBank USSD code, as well as the limits involved.
Top GTBank Betting Platforms in Nigeria
Many of Nigeria's well-respected online bookmakers support the *737# deposit feature. While some embed this method directly on their websites, others provide it via broader USSD options. In certain cases, the USSD feature is available only through intermediaries like Paystack, Flutterwave or Monnify, requiring a more detailed search within the cashier section. Here is a list of notable sportsbooks allowing GTBank USSD deposits:
|Betting Site
|GTBank USSD Available
|Bet9ja
|✔️
|1xbet
|✔️ (Through Paystack)
|BetKing
|✔️
|Betano
|✔️ (Through Paystack)
|Betway
|✔️
|BetWinner
|✔️ (Through Paystack)
|Livescore Bet
|✔️ (Through Paystack and Flutterwave)
|betBonanza
|✔️
|Mozzartbet
|✔️ (Through Paystack)
|22bet
|✔️ (Through Paystack and Flutterwave)
|Wazobet
|✔️
|AccessBET
|✔️ (Through Paystack and Monnify)
Understanding GTBank
Established in 1990 and commencing operations in 1991, Guaranty Trust Bank offers a wide array of financial services. These include retail, investment, SME, commercial and corporate banking, among others. GTBank is celebrated for its award-winning services that include USSD transactions, online banking, bank transfer and debit cards. The USSD option is especially popular for online betting due to its mobile-friendliness, simplicity and swift transaction efficiency.
Fees, Limits, and Processing Times for GTBank Deposits
To help you make informed decisions, our experts have compiled information on the top bookmakers accepting GTBank USSD deposits. Here are the minimum and maximum deposit limits, processing times and transaction fees:
|Betting Site
|Minimum Deposit
|Maximum Deposit
|Transaction Fee
|Processing Time
|Bet9ja
|₦100
|₦1,000,000
|₦20
|Instant
|1xbet
|₦100
|₦10,000,000
|Yes
|Instant
|BetKing
|₦50
|₦1,000,000
|₦20
|Up to 24 hours
|Betano
|₦200
|₦500,000
|Yes
|Instant
|22bet
|₦250
|₦1,000,000
|₦500,000
|Instant
|Betway
|₦100
|₦9,999,999
|₦20
|Instant
|BetWinner
|₦250
|₦10,000,000
|Yes
|Instant
|Livescore Bet
|₦100/₦250
|₦250,000
|None
|Instant
|betBonanza
|₦100
|₦250,000
|None
|Instant
|Mozzartbet
|₦100
|₦250,000
|None
|Instant
|Wazobet
|₦100
|₦250,000
|Yes
|Instant
|AccessBET
|₦100
|₦9,999,999
|Yes
|Instant
Benefits of Using GTBank USSD Code for Betting
Our findings reveal several advantages of using the GTBank USSD code for deposits in online betting accounts, as follows:
- Primarily mobile-based
- Rapid transactions
- Lower fees compared to bank transfers and online banking
- High limits depending on the betting platform
- Minimum deposit as low as ₦100
- Supported by nearly all reliable betting sites
Betting Sites Accepting GTBank Deposits in Nigeria
Drawbacks of GTBank USSD Code for Betting
While the GTBank USSD code has its perks, there are some limitations to consider:
- Possible security risks with USSD deposits
- High amounts might necessitate entering the last six digits of your GTBank debit card
How to Deposit Using GTBank USSD *737Code
Using the *737# code is among the simplest ways to fund your betting account. Follow these steps:
- Register or log in to any bookmaker mentioned here
- Click the ‘Deposit’ button on the homepage
- Choose USSD, USSD Paystack or USSD Flutterwave from the cashier options
- Enter the desired deposit amount
- You will be directed to a payment gateway displaying a unique 737 code
- Copy and dial the code on your phone
- Enter your USSD PIN to complete the transaction
Your deposit should appear almost immediately, though a transaction fee from GTBank is likely.
Alternative Deposit Methods in Nigeria
Besides GTBank USSD, there are other notable deposit methods available at Nigerian betting sites:
OPay
OPay is a versatile mobile money operator (MMO) offering seamless deposits via online banking, bank transfer, USSD and debit cards. The OPay wallet facilitates quick and fee-free deposits, making it a popular choice among bettors. OPay also supports other activities without charges, including airtime purchases, utility payments and data subscriptions. Many top Nigerian bookies accept OPay directly or indirectly.
Paystack
Paystack is a comprehensive payment gateway found on all Nigerian licensed betting sites. It supports a variety of deposit methods, including USSD, Visa QR, bank transfer, debit cards and online banking. Paystack ensures secure and swift transactions, with issues resolved promptly.
Flutterwave
Flutterwave is a CBN-regulated payment processor that caters to many businesses, including online betting operators in Nigeria. It offers a range of deposit options such as USSD, bank transfers, debit cards, and online banking. Known for its ease of use, Flutterwave is a preferred method for many bettors.
FAQ
Are there any transfer limits using GTBank?
Yes, each betting site sets its minimum and maximum deposit limits, ranging from ₦100/₦250 to ₦500,000, ₦1,000,000, or ₦10,000,000.
Is GTBank safe?
Absolutely. GTBank USSD transactions require bank approval, ensuring secure transfers. It's crucial to protect your USSD PIN to prevent unauthorized access and potential loss of funds.
What is a USSD code?
Unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) allows transactions via SMS on your mobile device. All Nigerian banks, including GTBank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, etc. all have USSD codes. GTBank customers can activate their USSD service by dialing *737#.
How much does GTBank charge per transaction in Nigeria?
Betting deposits to a GTBank account incur a ₦20 transaction fee. Deposits to other banks cost ₦50 per transaction.