Girona vs Arsenal Predictions: Gunners to Prevail in Spain

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets for the Champions League clash between Girona vs Arsenal, kicking off at 9 pm on Wednesday.

Girona vs Arsenal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Girona vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.64 on Bet9ja , equating to a 62% chance of the London club winning.

, equating to a 62% chance of the London club winning. Leandro Trossard to score at odds of 3.40 on Bet9ja , indicating a 29% chance of the Belgian forward scoring.

, indicating a 29% chance of the Belgian forward scoring. Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.10 on Bet9ja, representing a 47% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to win against Girona by a scoreline of 0-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal travel to Spain having reached the next stage of the Champions League. They will be eager to finish their campaign strongly against Girona.

The hosts’ performances have been incredibly disappointing in the competition. They lost six of their seven matches, ultimately failing short in their bid to finish in the top 24.

Having lost 1-0 against AC Milan at the San Siro, Girona are playing for pride. Yet, their focus may shift as they aim to climb the La Liga ladder.

Arsenal recorded a convincing 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb and are comfortably positioned in the top eight. The Gunners may want to rotate as they continue to chase Liverpool for the Premier League title, but Mikel Arteta will be focused on ensuring his team continue winning whenever possible.

Probable Lineups for Girona vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Girona in the "system of play."

Gazzaniga; Blind, Krejci, Lopez, Frances, van de Beek, Romeu, Herrera, Gil, Tsygankov, Ruiz

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Zinchenko, Gabriel, Kiwior, Timber, Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Sterling, Martinelli, Havertz

Bank on the Visitors

The first of our Girona vs Arsenal predictions focuses on the visitors registering another victory. That’s because Girona have lost six of their seven Champions League matches, and the Spanish side have not been able to compete at the required level.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have continued to improve. Their 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb was expected, yet still very impressive.

With Girona out of form and with nothing to play for, Arsenal can maintain their winning run and bank another three points.

Girona vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory with odds of 1.64 on Bet9ja

Belgian to Get His Chance

The second of our Girona vs Arsenal predictions focuses on an alternative goalscorer. With a packed schedule ahead, the visitors are likely to rotate, and we could see Leandro Trossard come into the starting XI.

The Belgian has been in good form lately, having scored against archrivals Spurs. He also provided two assists in matches against Aston Villa and Dinamo Zagreb.

Girona have conceded 11 goals in their seven matches to date, and they may also rotate their squad. Their best XI hasn't been up to standard, but Trossard has a good chance of scoring if he’s included in the starting XI.

Girona vs Arsenal Bet 2: Leandro Trossard Anytime Goalscorer with odds of 3.40 on Bet9ja

Hosts to Struggle in the Final Third

With both sides likely to rotate, we may see a more relaxed game as Girona and Arsenal already know their fate for the next round. Both teams have their own goals in their domestic leagues, which may take priority.

Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta has already raised concerns about the team’s goalscoring. Despite Arsenal’s prolific form in this competition, they have only conceded two goals.

Girona, on the other hand, are also struggling in front of goal. With just four in their seven matches, they are not expected to increase that total on Wednesday evening.