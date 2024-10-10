Ghana vs Sudan Predictions: Sudan's Half-Baked Victory Crumbles in Ghanaian Comeback

Ghana vs Sudan Predictions

+

Ghana vs Sudan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Ghana vs Sudan

Sudan/Ghana in the Half Time/Full Time result market with odds of @ 1.85on 1xBet , equating to a 3% chance of the hosts winning after trailing at half time.

, equating to a 3% chance of the hosts winning after trailing at half time. Over 2.5 goals with odds of @ 5.40 on 1xBet , indicating a 44% chance of at least three goals being scored.

, indicating a 44% chance of at least three goals being scored. Both teams to score with odds of @6.05 on 1xBet, representing a 36% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Ghana should be expected to win against Sudan by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

The upcoming Ghana vs Sudan match is a massive clash, with both teams competing for a stronger standing in Group F of their AFCON qualification campaign.

The Black Stars, despite their illustrious football history and star-studded squad, find themselves in an unexpected third place with only one point from two matches.

Sudan, sitting just above them with three points, will be keen to maintain their advantage by avoiding defeat in this fixture, before the return only four days later. The hosts will see this as an opportunity to regain lost ground and reassert their dominance in a head-to-head rivalry they've historically controlled.

Probable Lineups for Ghana vs. Sudan

The probable lineup for Ghana in the "4-2-3-1"

Ati-Zigi; Lamptey, Mumin, Salisu, Seidu; Ashimeru, Partey; Fatawu, Kudus, Semenyo; Williams

The probable lineup for Sudan in the "4-3-3"

Mustafa; Agab, Alhagi, Karshoum, Khamis; Omer, Adil, Daiyeen; Eisa, Yousif, Bakhit.

Sudan's Half-Baked Victory Crumbles in Ghanaian Comeback

Ghana are strong favourites, having won eight of the last ten meetings, with one draw, one Sudan win, and a goal difference of 19-3. They are priced up at 1.35 by Betway. So, how can we get them onside at a huge price?

Recent matches have shown a clear pattern of slow starts followed by strong finishes. In their last two wins against Central Africa and Mali, they were both behind at halftime, but managed to stage successful comebacks.

The psychological aspect cannot be overlooked. Aware of their superiority over Sudan, both the home team's players and fans might approach the match with a degree of complacency. This could lead to a sloppy first-half performance, allowing Sudan to potentially take an early lead.

However, the shock of trailing at half-time could serve as a wake-up call, motivating the team to showcase their true potential in the second half.

Ghana's home advantage could play a crucial role in their second-half resurgence. Although playing in front of their home fans might lead to a shaky start, the loud support could play a key role as the match progresses, spurring the team on to overturn any deficit.

Ghana vs Sudan Bet 1: Sudan Half Time Ghana Full Time @ 1.85 with 1xBet

Goals to Flow in Crucial Qualifier

The recent goal-scoring records of both teams strongly support the likelihood of a high-scoring encounter. Seven of Ghana's last nine internationals have seen at least three goals, while four of Sudan's last seven matches have also exceeded this threshold.

Ghana's defensive vulnerabilities, having conceded in each of their last nine matches, coupled with their potent attack, set the stage for a potentially open and attacking game.

Sudan, likely aware of Ghana's defensive frailties, may adopt a more aggressive approach than usual, further increasing the chances of multiple goals.

The high stakes of this qualifier could also contribute to an increased goal tally. With Ghana desperate for points to improve their group standing and Sudan keen to solidify their position, both teams might prioritise attack over defence, especially as the match progresses. This could create more chances and result in a higher number of goals.

Ghana vs Sudan Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ 5.40 with 1xBet

Net-working Event

Ghana's consistent record of conceding goals, as seen in their last nine matches, suggests that Sudan will have opportunities to score. Even in matches where the Black Stars were in control, they often allowed their opponents to score at least once.

Sudan have shown they can find the net against stronger opposition. Their early goal in the previous encounter with Ghana highlights their ability to take advantage of Ghana's defensive vulnerabilities.

The confidence gained from that performance, combined with their current superior position in the group, may lead to a more positive approach.

Ghana's need for a win to improve their group standing will likely see them commit numbers forward, potentially leaving spaces for Sudan to exploit on the counter-attack.

This dynamic increases the probability of both teams finding the net during the course of the match.