Galatasaray vs Tottenham Predictions: Draw, Brennan Johnson to Score

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Galatasaray vs Tottenham

Draw with odds of @ 3.85 on Bet9ja , equating to a 27% chance of the game ending all square.

, equating to a 27% chance of the game ending all square. Brennan Johnson to score with odds of @ 3.25 on Bet9ja , indicating a 29% chance of the Welsh attacker scoring.

, indicating a 29% chance of the Welsh attacker scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with odds of @1.19 on Bet9ja, representing a 62% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Galatasaray and Tottenham will play out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Galatasaray welcome Tottenham to Istanbul on Thursday night, with both teams aiming to build on their respective strong starts in the Europa League.

Okan Buruk’s side are the reigning champions of Turkey, but they were beaten by Young Boys in the qualifying round of the Champions League. Their goal is to go deep into the Europa League after making a good start to the league phase.

Galatasaray have made an unbeaten start to their domestic season and enjoy a three-point lead at the top as a result. They are currently five points ahead of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Ange Postecoglou finished 5th in his first season in the Premier League. Tottenham missed out on Champions League football by finishing behind Aston Villa, but they appear set to compete for a place in the top four once again. However, the Europa League may be Spurs’ best route into Europe’s elite club competition.

Tottenham are the favourites to win the Europa League and Ange has made a habit of winning a trophy in his second season at every club he’s been at. Spurs’ last trophy came back in 2008, so a European triumph would mark a highly successful season, regardless of their league finish.

Probable Lineups for Galatasaray vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Galatasaray in the "system of play."

Muslera; Jelert, Sanchez, Bardakci, Yilmaz; Torreira, Sara, Sallai, Akgun; Icardi, Osimhen

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "system of play."

Vicario; Porro, Davies, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

A Share of the Spoils

Our Galatasaray vs Tottenham predictions on the 1x2 market are for the match to end in a draw.

Tottenham are brimming with confidence, having fought back from a goal down to secure a comprehensive 4-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend. Ange Postecoglou’s side have lost just four of their 15 matches across all competitions this season.

However, Okan Buruk’s team are also in fine form. They are unbeaten in their last 11 competitive matches and have also secured a 2-1 win over Besiktas, avenging their defeat in the Turkish Super Cup. Moreover, Galatasaray have lost just two of their 10 home matches in Europe since the start of last season.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Bet 1:Draw @ 3.85 with Bet9ja.

Johnson Enjoying a Hot Streak

Brennan Johnson has emerged as a key player for Tottenham this season. The talented Welshman has found the magic touch in front of goal, much to Ange Postecoglou’s delight.

Johnson has scored eight goals in his last 12 matches for club and country. His versatility has been a huge asset for Tottenham, but the improving numbers in front of goal make him a vital cog in the attack.

Over the past 12 months, the Welsh winger has recorded a non-penalty xG of 0.47 per 90 minutes, which puts him in the 97th percentile by that metric when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Bet 2: Brennan Johnson Anytime Scorer @ 3.25 with Bet9ja.

A Plethora of Goals in Istanbul

Since the start of last season, Galatasaray’s matches in Europe have seen an average of 3.74 goals per game. Therefore, the last of our Galatasaray vs Tottenham predictions is for both teams to score and for the match to see at least three goals.

This bet has been successful in seven of Galatasaray’s last eight home matches in either the Europa League or Champions League. There has been an average of 4.25 goals per game in those outings.

Both teams scored in Tottenham’s only Europa League away game as Ange’s side beat Ferencvarosi 2-1. Spurs’ matches have seen 3.07 goals on average across all competitions this season.