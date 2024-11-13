France vs Israel Predictions: Israel Braced for Another Tough Defeat

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for France vs Israel as they clash in the Nations League.

+

France vs Israel Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for France vs Israel

France victory and over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.00 on Betano.

Bradley Barcola to score with odds of @2.00 on Betano.

Both teams to score with odds of @2.25 on Betano.

France should be expected to win against Israel by a scoreline of 4-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

France welcome Israel to the Allianz Riviera in Nice for their Nations League A Group 2 clash. Pre-match headlines have largely focused on Didier Deschamps’ decision to exclude Kylian Mbappe from the squad.

This match highlights a considerable gulf in class between one of football's powerhouses and a team struggling to compete at the elite level. France are eager to strengthen their position near the top of the group, while Israel are fighting to avoid relegation.

France have shown impressive form in recent fixtures, demonstrating their quality with a pair of victories over Belgium. Israel's campaign has been challenging, with four consecutive losses in the Nations League. While they've managed to score in each match, showing their attacking capability, their defensive frailties have been repeatedly exposed, with 13 goals conceded across these fixtures.

Probable Lineups for France vs Israel

The probable lineup for France in the "4-3-3"

Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Konaté, Digne; Camavinga, Koné, Guendouzi; Dembélé, Kolo Muani, Barcola.

The probable lineup for Israel in the “3-4-2-1"

Glazer; Feingold, Nachmias, Baltaxa; Abada, Abu Fani, Kanichowsky, Haziza; Peretz, Gloukh; Madmon.

Another heavy defeat expected for Israel

Several factors support this selection in our France vs Israel predictions piece. France's recent 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture demonstrates their ability to put multiple goals past Israel's defence. Israel have conceded seven goals across both away matches in this competition, suggesting their defensive struggles are particularly evident when playing on the road.

France's offensive firepower, coupled with Israel's ongoing defensive struggles, makes this an attractive proposition. France have scored multiple goals in three of their four Nations League matches, while Israel have conceded at least three goals in three of their four games.

Israel's away results in this competition (4-1, 3-1 defeats) suggest they struggle to contain quality opposition, particularly away from home. France's home strength and the need to keep up the pressure in the group standings should lead to an aggressive attacking display.

Red-hot Barcola

Fresh off scoring twice this weekend and maintaining his position as Ligue 1's top scorer with an impressive 10 goals in 11 matches, Bradley Barcola is in red-hot form. His clinical finishing has put him ahead of established stars like Marseille's Mason Greenwood and Jonathan David, demonstrating his rise as one of France's most lethal forwards.

His recent performance in the reverse fixture against Israel, where he found the top corner for France's fourth goal, proves he can translate his club form to the international stage. With this kind of momentum and confidence, combined with Israel's defensive struggles (conceding 13 goals in 4 matches), the PSG star offers excellent value in the goalscorer markets.

It is the perfect time to back Barcola to find the net. He's riding high on confidence after his weekend brace, has already proven he can score against this Israeli defence, and is playing with the kind of freedom and flair that suggests he'll get multiple opportunities in what promises to be a one-sided game.

Despite struggles Israel can get on the scoresheet

Both teams have scored in three of France's four Nations League matches, with France keeping just one clean sheet. More significantly, Israel have managed to score in all four of their matches despite facing superior opposition.

Israel's knack for scoring, even in defeat, shows they can pose an attacking threat in this matchup. Our France vs Israel predictions suggest they could still find the net. They've scored against both Belgium and Italy away from home, suggesting they can create opportunities even against top-tier defences.

France's tendency to concede (five goals in four matches) further supports this bet. Their attacking mindset sometimes leaves spaces that can be exploited, as shown by the goals they've conceded to both stronger and weaker opposition in this competition.