Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Predictions: A Draw & Hojlund to score

Our football expert shares their predictions for the Fenerbahce vs Manchester United clash in the Europa League, kicking off at 9 pm on Thursday.

+

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

Draw with odds of @ 3.83 on 1xBet , equating to a 28% chance of both teams earning a point.

, equating to a 28% chance of both teams earning a point. Rasmus Hojlund to score with odds of @ 2.875 on 1xBet , indicating a 36% chance of the Danish striker scoring.

, indicating a 36% chance of the Danish striker scoring. Both teams to score and over 2.5 with odds of @1.90 on 1xBet, representing a 53% chance for both teams to get on the scoresheet and there to be at least three goals in the match.

Fenerbahce and Manchester United can play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Jose Mourinho faces his former club in the Europa League on Thursday night as Fenerbahce take on Manchester United in Istanbul.

Fenerbahce haven’t won the league since 2014. Despite losing just one game last season and accumulating 99 points, they finished three points behind Galatasaray. This led the board to turn to Mourinho.

Jose arrived to take over at Fenerbahce amid much fanfare, but it hasn’t been easy for the legendary boss since moving to Turkey. His Fenerbahce side were beaten in Champions League qualifying and have also lost at home against Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag has also endured a difficult start to the season, influencing our Fenerbahçe vs Manchester United predictions. His Manchester United side entered the international break after their worst-ever start to a Premier League season. The pressure is on the Dutchman, but INEOS seem reluctant to sack him at this time.

Manchester United came from behind to Brentford at the weekend to ease the pressure on the manager. However, they remain 12th in the Premier League and are still searching for their first win in Europe.

Probable Lineups for Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

The probable lineup for Fenerbahce in the "system of play."

Livakovic; Muldur; Becao, Djiku, Oosterwolde; Amrabat, Fred, Szymanski; Kahveci, Tadic, Dzeko

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "system of play."

Onana; Dalot; De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Eriksen, Fernandes; Amad, Rashford, Hojlund

United Struggling for Wins on the Road

The bookmakers are struggling to separate the teams ahead of their clash, so betting on the draw appears to be a good option in this Fenerbahçe vs Manchester United predictions piece.

Manchester United’s last three competitive away matches have ended in a draw. They have played six matches away from Old Trafford, including the Community Shield this season, and four of those have been level at the end of normal time. Although Erik ten Hag’s side are the slight favourites, they have failed to win any of their last five European matches on the road.

Fenerbahce also come into this game on the back of two draws. This includes their last game in the Europa League against FC Twente, which ended 1-1.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Bet 1: Draw @ 3.83 with 1xBet.

Hojlund to Build on Brentford Goal

Rasmus Hojlund appears to have earned the starting striker role in the Manchester United’s starting eleven, ahead of Joshua Zirkzee. He scored a marvellous goal at the weekend as his team triumphed over Brentford and could prove to be key for Erik Ten Hag in the weeks ahead.

Hojlund scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season, which is the highest tally among Manchester United players. He overperformed his xG of 9.34 and would benefit from ten Hag’s team creating more significant chances.

The Danish striker netted five goals in six Champions League matches last season. Now that he is back from injury, he hopes to make European competitions a happy hunting ground once again.

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United Bet 2: Rasmus Hojlund Anytime Scorer @2.875 with 1xBet.

A Staggering Goal Count When Ten Hag’s Side Travel in Europe

Since the start of last season, Manchester United’s European matches have seen a plethora of goals, averaging 4.38 goals per game across those eight outings.

Erik ten Hag’s side drew their last European away game 3-3. Incredibly, there have been six goals or more in all four of their away matches in the Champions League or Europa League since the start of the 23/24 campaign.

Fenerbahce last squared off against Manchester United in the group stages of this competition in 2016. Both teams found the net in both matches, making this bet a winning one.