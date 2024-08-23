FC Sevilla vs Villarreal Predictions: Yellow Submarine To Come Out Unharmed

Our football predictions expert reveals his top three bets and forecasts for FC Sevilla vs Villarreal ahead of their La Liga clash, this Friday.

+

FC Sevilla vs Villarreal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for FC Sevilla vs Villarreal

Villarreal Draw No Bet with odds of @ 2.03 on BetKing , equating to a 48% chance of the visitors not losing the match.

Multi Goal: 2-3 with odds of @ 2.65 on BetKing , indicating a 51% chance of two or three goals being scored in the match.

MultiGoal: 1-2 with odds of @ 1.53 on BetKing, representing a 29% chance for Villareal not to lose the game and one or two goals to be scored in the match.

FC Sevilla and Villarreal should be expected to draw 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Sevilla FC prepare to host Villarreal CF this Friday in La Liga. The clash at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán presents a fascinating encounter between two teams facing distinct challenges at the start of the season.

Both sides began their campaigns with 2-2 draws, but their paths to this fixture reveal contrasting narratives of ambition, expectation, and the early-season uncertainties that come with new leadership and returning players.

Sevilla's start to the season under the new manager García Pimienta has been anything but smooth. The opening match against UD Las Palmas, a newly-promoted side, was expected to be a straightforward affair for Sevilla. Instead, it highlighted ongoing defensive frailties that have plagued the team in recent seasons.

In their opener against Atletico Madrid, Villarreal demonstrated their attacking potential, with Danjuma, Gerard Moreno, and the exciting young talents of Alex Baena and Yeremy Pino causing problems for the opposition. However, their defence, much like Sevilla’s, remains a concern. Conceding two goals at home highlighted vulnerabilities that more clinical sides could exploit.

Probable Lineups for FC Sevilla vs Villarreal

The probable lineup for FC Sevilla in the "system of play."

FC Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Nyland; Jose Angel Carmona, Nianzou, Gudelj, Pedrosa; Agoume, Sow; Ocampos, Juanlu Sanchez, Lukebakio; Isaac Romero.

The probable lineup for Villarreal in the "system of play."

Villarreal (4-4-2): Diego Conde; Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Bailly, Sergi Cardona; Yeremy Pino, Dani Parejo, Santi Comesana, Alex Baena; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma.

A Clash of Uncertain Fortunes

Despite taking the lead twice, Sevilla were unable to secure all three points last Friday, a scenario that has become all too familiar for their supporters.

The match revealed a team that struggles to maintain control, particularly in defence. While García Pimienta has introduced a more progressive, high-pressing style, the implementation remains in its embryonic stage. Sevilla’s defensive line, particularly the partnership of Tanguy Nianzou and Nemanja Gudelj, looked vulnerable, and their attempts to play out from the back often resulted in unnecessary pressure.

The absence of a strong central figure to marshal the defence has been glaring, with Sevilla conceding soft goals due to lapses in concentration and poor positioning.

Offensively, Sevilla's play has been characterised by moments of individual brilliance rather than cohesive team movements. Players like Dodi Lukebakio and Isaac Romero have shown flashes of their potential, but the team’s inability to sustain pressure and create consistent scoring opportunities is a concern.

Last season, the hosts finished fifth from bottom in the home table, having lost eight times in front of the fans. If the match ends in a draw, your stake will be refunded.

FC Sevilla vs Villarreal Bet 1: Villarreal Draw No Bet @ 2.03 on BetKing

The Danjuma Dilemma

Under the guidance of Marcelino, the Yellow Submarine have shown signs of promise, but are dealing with uncertainty regarding the future of one of their key players, Arnaut Danjuma. The Dutch winger, who returned to the club after loan spells in the Premier League, has been a bright spot, scoring a spectacular goal in their opening draw against Atletico Madrid.

Danjuma’s performance has reignited debate about his future at the club. Villarreal, who were initially inclined to find him a new destination, may now reconsider, especially given the lack of depth in their attacking options following several high-profile departures.

The uncertainty surrounding Danjuma's situation is emblematic of Villarreal’s broader challenge this season. While they have a talented squad, the lack of clarity over key players' futures could affect their stability. Marcelino, known for his tactical acumen and ability to get the best out of his players, faces the task of keeping the squad focused amidst the distractions of the transfer market.

To win this bet, you need at least two goals to be scored in the match.

FC Sevilla vs Villarreal Bet 2: MultiGoal: 2-3 @ 2.65 on BetKing

A Close Encounter

Friday's match will likely be decided in the midfield, where both teams have struggled to assert control in their opening games.

Sevilla’s lack of a deep-lying playmaker has seen them lose the battle for possession too often, while Villarreal’s midfield, led by Dani Parejo, has shown more composure, but can be overrun when pressed aggressively.

García Pimienta may opt for a more conservative approach, focusing on shoring up his defence and using the pace of his forwards to hit Villarreal on the counter. The inclusion of more experienced players like Jesús Navas and Marcos Acuña could add stability to the backline, but the key will be whether Sevilla can maintain their defensive shape under pressure.

Marcelino is likely to stick with his preferred 4-4-2 formation, which offers balance, but requires disciplined performances from his defenders and midfielders. The return of key players like Juan Foyth and Denis Suarez from injury could provide a boost, but their fitness remains a question mark.

Both teams are still finding their feet, and this match could well be decided by which side makes fewer mistakes. Sevilla’s defensive frailties make them vulnerable, but Villarreal’s own issues at the back mean this could be a high-scoring affair.

A draw seems the most likely outcome, with both teams cancelling each other out.

FC Sevilla vs Villarreal Bet 3: X2 + MultiGoal: 1-2 @ 1.53 on BetKing