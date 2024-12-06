Everton vs Liverpool Predictions: Salah Can Add to Everton Woes

We bring you our Everton vs Liverpool predictions courtesy of our football expert ahead of their Premier League meeting at 1:30 pm on Saturday.

Everton vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win and under 4.5 goals with odds of @1.72 on Bet9ja , equating to a 55% chance of an away win with there being four goals or less in the match.

, equating to a 55% chance of an away win with there being four goals or less in the match. Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @2.00 on Bet9ja , indicating a 53% chance of the Egyptian adding to his league tally.

, indicating a 53% chance of the Egyptian adding to his league tally. Under 0.5 goals for Everton with odds of @2.24 on Bet9ja, representing a 45% chance of Liverpool keeping a clean sheet.

Liverpool can record a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Everton start a difficult run of festive fixtures when they take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

Sean Dyche’s side were handed a difficult run of December games by the computer this season. They face Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in their next four Premier League matches.

The Toffees have struggled in the opening months of the season. Scoring goals has been a real problem for Dyche’s team and that is something they will have to remedy if they are to avoid a long battle against relegation in the new year.

Liverpool were firmly in the title race last season, but fell behind both Manchester City and Arsenal in the final few months. Jurgen Klopp has since left but the Reds still look set to compete for the biggest trophies.

Arne Slot couldn’t have wished for a better start to life at Anfield. His team are performing at the top of their game. They are the clear favourites to be crowned the champions of England and reside at the top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Probable Lineups for Everton vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for Everton in the "system of play."

Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Harrison, Ndiaye, Beto

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Routine Win for Liverpool

The first of our Everton vs Liverpool predictions is for the Reds to win and for there to be four goals or less in the match.

The Toffees have secured plenty of draws against Liverpool at Goodson Park in recent years but their win in this fixture last season was their first since 2010.

Arne Slot’s team have an almost perfect record in away games ahead of their trip to Newcastle in midweek. They won eight and drew one of their nine away games heading into this busy week. During that impressive run, they have scored an average of 2.22 goals per game and conceded just 0.89.

Salah on the Scoresheet Once Again

Mohamed Salah has been the standout player for Liverpool this season. He scored and assisted in the win over Manchester City last weekend and is showing no signs of slowing down. Therefore, we are backing the Egyptian to score as part of our Everton vs Liverpool predictions.

Salah had scored 11 Premier League goals ahead of the trip to Newcastle, meaning he is within touching distance of Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. He had seven goals in his last six league appearances coming into the weekend.

Salah's long-term performance data is impressive. He ranks in the top 1% for non-penalty goals when compared with all other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. Salah is also clinical from the penalty spot.

Reds Defence to Shackle Misfiring Attack

Liverpool boasts the best defensive record in the league so they will fancy their chances of keeping this misfiring Everton attack at bay.

The Toffees failed to score in their four Premier League matches coming into the midweek clash with Wolves. Moreover, Everton haven’t found the net in four of their last five head-to-heads against their local rivals.

Arne Slot’s side conceded an average of 0.62 goals per game after 13 league matches, the fewest in the league by some distance. Following the win over Manchester City, Liverpool had kept a clean sheet in four of their last five competitive matches.