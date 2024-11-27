Squad Rotation Creates Four High-Value Europa League Goalscorer Bets

Clubs treat the Europa League differently. Some view it as an unnecessary distraction.

Others relish the opportunity to compete around the continent on Thursday nights.

This invariably overflows into team selection and how willing a manager is to name a full-strength XI. Given the fixture congestion for Europa League clubs at this time of year, it is inevitable injuries and rotation create some intriguing betting angles.

Market Odds Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg: Alex Berenguer to score from outside the box 13.00 Qarabag vs Lyon: Malick Fofana to score anytime 3.25 Nice vs Rangers: Youssoufa Moukoko to score anytime 3.00 Real Sociedad vs Ajax: Sheraldo Becker to score anytime 4.00

Odds courtesy of Bet9ja. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg: Alex Berenguer to score from outside the box

Brought off the bench in three of Athletic Club’s last four La Liga matches, Alex Berenguer has become a favourite of Ernesto Valverde in the Europa League. The Spaniard has started Athletic’s last two Europa League fixtures in wins over Slavia Prague and Ludogorets.

Berenguer has had multiple shots in four of his last five starts across all competitions. With Athletic heavily favoured over Elfsborg, a regular set-piece taker like Berenguer is bound to get some opportunities to shoot at goal. Elfsborg, after all, have conceded the 10th-most fouls per game in the Europa League so far.

This is a complete mismatch on paper. Berenguer to score from outside the box is a tempting long-odds option. Only four players with more than 100 Europa League minutes this season are averaging more shots per 90 from outside the box.

Nice vs Rangers: Youssoufa Moukoko to score anytime

Youssoufa Moukoko has started five matches all season. Three of those have been in the Europa League.

The youngster has four goal contributions in 416 minutes across all competitions this season. Nice might have started slowly in the Europa League, but they are rightly favoured against a Rangers team which was hammered 4-1 by Lyon last month.

Moukoko has been able to start afresh on the south coast of France. While he’s yet to live up to the hype, his underlying numbers are strong, ranking in the 95th percentile in non-penalty expected goals over the last 365 days.

Facing a Rangers team that’s suffered numerous heavy defeats in Europe over the last three seasons, Moukoko is excellent value to find the net.

Qarabag vs Lyon: Malick Fofana to score anytime

Brought off the bench at the weekend, there’s a good chance Malick Fofana will start ahead of Saïd Benrahma on Thursday night against Qarabag.

Fofana is averaging 2.5 shots per game over his last six starts and has taken multiple shots in all six matches (Fofana is 1.72 at Betway to have 2+ shots on Thursday night).

Fofana has scored five goals this season, two of which came against Rangers in his last Europa League start.

Scorer of an injury-time equaliser against Lille earlier this month, Fofana is a threat on and off the ball. We like the value at his current price given the likelihood he starts in Benrahma’s place.

Real Sociedad vs Ajax: Sheraldo Becker to score anytime

Orri Óskarsson injured his calf on international duty and missed Real Sociedad’s loss to Athletic Club at the weekend. It seems unlikely the Icelandic forward will be risked for this game, so Imanol Alguacil may give Sheraldo Becker his first Europa League start of the season.

Becker came off the bench at the weekend despite scoring the winner against Barcelona before the international break. The Dutchman has pedigree in continental competition after netting twice for Union Berlin in the Champions League in 2023-24 and once for the same club in the 2022-23 Europa League.

The Suriname international took three shots when he started against Barca. The last time he led the line from the start, he fired off six shots against Real Valladolid.