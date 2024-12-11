Enyimba push for a win to place higher on the log, while Sunshine Stars hope to get their season back on track in this exciting tie.

Both teams will strive to come out victors at the Enyimba International Stadium by 16:00 on Wednesday, 11th December. Let's dive into comprehensive analyses, predictions, and tips you need to know ahead of the final week 16 match.

Best Bets for Enyimba vs Sunshine Stars

Both Teams to Score-No with odds of @1.47 on Bet9ja , implying a 68.03% probability of only one team scoring in this match.

, implying a 68.03% probability of only one team scoring in this match. Enyimba to win and over 1.5 goals with odds of @1.75 on Bet9ja , representing a 57.14% likelihood that the home team wins and a minimum of two goals are scored within regulation.

, representing a 57.14% likelihood that the home team wins and a minimum of two goals are scored within regulation. Over 1.5 total goals with odds of 1.34 on Bet9ja, implying a probability of 74.63% that two or more goals will be scored.

Boasting a strong home record in this tier, Enyimba might cruise to a 2-0 victory over Sunshine Stars with another solid performance.

Enyimba To Hold Firm For A Clean Sheet

Enyimba aim to move up the pile from 8th position after hitting a rocky patch in recent games. They have laboured to four draws in their last five matches, though one might consider their CAF Champions League engagements. However, Enyimba have kept two clean sheets and conceded only three goals within the same period. Against a struggling Sunshine Stars side, the Aba-based club will expect to keep a clean sheet and convert their chances at the other end.

Enyimba vs Sunshine Stars Bet 1: The Both Teams to Score-No bet with odds of @1.47 on Bet9ja makes sense given that Enyimba boast a run of strong defensive displays.

Home Team to Secure A Dominant Win

Enyimba might currently be in stuttering form in front of goal, but they will encounter minimal resistance from the Sunshine Stars. Therefore, the home team are favourites to clinch a much-needed victory on their turf and return to winning ways. They have found the net 14 times this season and certainly aim to improve their scoring record against weaker opposition. On the other hand, Sunshine Stars sit 17th on the table after losing three of their last five matches. Enyimba have all it takes to seal a dominant victory on Wednesday.

Enyimba vs Sunshine Stars Bet 2: The Enyimba to win and over 1.5 goals bet with odds of @1.75 on Bet9ja is a good option based on Enyimba's run of good form on home turf.

Enyimba to Capitalize on Outstanding Matches

The home team currently features in the CAF Champions League League, so they have been unavailable for a few games. Despite playing only thirteen games so far, Enyimba boast a decent point tally of 21, only three points off the fourth position. This historic NPFL club will hope to start their run of outstanding matches with a win against their Akure-based opponents.