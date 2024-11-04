How Bettors Can Take Advantage of Premier League Domination in Europe

The Premier League teams failed to make an impact in European competitions last season.

The self-proclaimed best league in the world was unable to secure an additional Champions League qualifying place with their UEFA coefficient.

The new season has brought about a new format for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, with English teams thriving. We’ve taken a look at how the Premier League teams have taken Europe by storm in the early stages of the current campaign, with English teams currently unbeaten in 20 league phase matches across UEFA competitions.

English Teams Setting the Pace in the Champions League

Manchester City are the favourites to win the Champions League this season, edging out Real Madrid, who knocked them out at the quarter-final stage last term. Pep Guardiola’s side are on the longest unbeaten run in the history of the competition, with the Madrid defeat coming via a penalty shootout. They haven’t lost a Champions League game at the Etihad since 2019 and will be hard to stop. City have an average xG of 3.2 per game.

Aston Villa returned to the competition for the first time since 1983 and have held their own on club football’s biggest stage. Unai Emery’s side sit at the top of the league after three matches. Their home win over Bayern Munich, who are the sixth favourites to lift the trophy despite losing two of their first three matches, highlights their strong start.

Although Arsenal have never tasted Champions League success, they are the third favourites to win this year’s competition. The Gunners had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding an average of just 0.83 goals per game. Mikel Arteta has a powerful attack at his disposal, but it is Arsenal’s grit and determination that will help them go deep in this competition.

Liverpool have a strong connection to this competition, having lifted the trophy six times. They are the only English team that have conceded in the Champions League thus far, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning all three of their matches.

Arne Slot has done an outstanding job since taking over from Jurgen Klopp. His team were impressive in their away wins over RB Leipzig and AC Milan, and they are level on points with Aston Villa at the top of the league phase.

Europa and Conference League Favourites

Ange Postecoglou has a track record of winning silverware in his second season at new clubs. South Melbourne, Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F Marinos and Celtic all lifted silverware in the Australian’s second full season in charge. Tottenham have gone without a trophy since 2008, but they are the current favourites to win the Europa League.

Although Manchester United have made a poor start to their Europa League campaign, they remain undefeated with three draws. INEOS hope that a change of manager could spark an upturn in form. This could prove to be the Red Devils' best route to the Champions League, so they will be keen to make amends for their slow start.

Chelsea are the standout favourites to win the Europa Conference League. Their squad value of €954.20m is the biggest in the competition by some distance. Fiorentina rank second in this regard with€265.70m. Enzo Maresca will be delighted with his team’s strong start to the season.