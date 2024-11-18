Croatia vs Portugal Predictions: Hosts to Qualify on Final Day

Our football expert reveals his top three bets and predictions for Croatia vs Portugal ahead of their Nations League clash this Monday at 8:45 pm.

Croatia vs Portugal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Croatia vs Portugal

Draw with odds of @3.20 on Betano , equating to a 30% chance of the two nations splitting the points.

, equating to a 30% chance of the two nations splitting the points. Rafael Leao to score with odds of @4.20 on Betano , indicating a 26% chance of the Portuguese forward scoring.

, indicating a 26% chance of the Portuguese forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.70 on Betano, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Croatia and Portugal should be expected to draw with a scoreline of 1-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Croatia host Portugal on Monday night, with the visitors potentially in need of a point to secure qualification from Group 1 in the Nations League.

Croatia have seven points from five matches, while Poland and Scotland have four. Our Croatia vs Portugal predictions indicate that a victory for either team could lift them ahead of Croatia into second place.

Although Croatia lost 1-0 to Scotland at Hampden Park last week, they remain unbeaten at home, and one point will be enough to secure qualification.

Portugal come into this match following an impressive 5-1 victory over Poland, who are also unbeaten on the road in Group 1, making Croatia’s task a little more difficult.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in that emphatic victory, with many still wondering when he might hang up his boots.

Probable Lineups for Croatia vs Portugal

The probable lineup for Croatia in the "system of play."

Kotarski; Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Sutaio, Jakic, Kovacic, Modric, Baturina, Sucic, Perisic, Kramaric

The probable lineup for Portugal in the "system of play."

Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Silva, Dalot, Fernandes, Neves, Silva, Leao, Neto, Ronaldo

Points to be Split

Portugal head to Split unbeaten in Group 1, knowing they have already sealed the top spot and will progress to the knockout stages.

Croatia’s situation is a little more delicate, particularly after their 1-0 loss to Scotland in round five. They aren’t quite over the line yet, but a point will be enough for the hosts.

The good news for the home nation is that they haven’t lost at home and have only conceded one in front of their supporters. Portugal may not be in top gear, having already secured first place, giving Croatia the chance to earn the crucial point needed to get them over the line.

Croatia vs Portugal Bet 1: Draw @ 3.20 with Betano

In-form Milan Forward Could be The Key

One player who will certainly pose a threat to Croatia is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The 25-year-old scored a brace for his club against Cagliari before jetting off with the national team, where he opened the scoring for Portugal against Poland.

That was his first goal during the Nations League, but he has been in good form at domestic level, scoring five goals across Serie A and Coppa Italia in 12 appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be short in the goalscorers market, but that opens up more value elsewhere. Croatia’s defence isn’t as strong as it used to be, and Leao is well-positioned to maintain his rich vein of form.

Croatia vs Portugal Bet 2: Rafael Leao Anytime Scorer @ 4.20 with Betano

Both Goals to be Breached

Although this game is more important for Croatia, our Croatia vs Portugal predictions indicate Portugal will continue to be a threat as they have been throughout the group.

The visitors have scored 12 goals, including five in their last and two against Croatia at home, and they’ll want to finish their group on a high. Croatia are vulnerable, and Portugal have the attacking players that can take advantage of that.

Yet, the hosts need a positive result. They are unbeaten at home, having scored against both Poland and Scotland, and they’ll need to deliver in front of their own fans.

Both nations found the back of the net in the reverse fixture, and with so much at stake for the hosts, they’ll have to score at least one if they are to secure second place.