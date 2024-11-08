Chelsea vs Arsenal Predictions: Arsenal to win, Jackson to score

Our betting expert shares their predictions and tips for the Chelsea vs Arsenal clash, set to kick off at 5:30 pm on Sunday in the Premier League.

+

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal Victory with odds of @2.45 on Betano , equating to a 41% & 41% chance of the visitors winning.

, equating to a 41% & 41% chance of the visitors winning. Nicolas Jackson to score with odds of @3.40 on Betano indicating a 28% and 28% chance of the forward scoring.

indicating a 28% and 28% chance of the forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.57 on Betano, representing a 62% & 63% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal have the quality to beat Chelsea 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the North West London Derby as part of Sunday’s Premier League action.

Chelsea were in Europa Conference League action on Thursday night, but their large squad ensures they have enough players to handle the demands of their fixture schedule.

The Blues had to settle for a draw at Old Trafford last weekend. The point pushed them above the Gunners in the Premier League table thanks to their superior goal difference.

Arsenal had their sights set on wrestling the title from Manchester City’s grasp at the start of this season, but they have stuttered out of the blocks. Mikel Arteta knows that maintaining a relentless pace is required if his team are to become champions, but they head into this round of fixtures seven points behind the league leaders, Liverpool.

The Gunners were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle last weekend. The Arsenal attack rarely troubled Eddie Howe’s defence, and this is something they will have to remedy ahead of their trip to Chelsea.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Arsenal

The probable lineup for Chelsea in the "system of play."

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer; Madueke, Neto, Jackson

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Rice, Partey, Trossard; Jesus, Havertz

The Gunners to Fire Back

Arsenal have established themselves as title contenders over the past two seasons. Mikel Arteta’s side have shown they are capable of bouncing back from a defeat, and they will draw confidence from their recent head-to-head record against the Blues. As a result, we are tipping an away win as the first of our Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions.

The Gunners have had some tough away fixtures in the Premier League thus far. They have already secured away wins against both Tottenham and Aston Villa, the two teams that finished just above Chelsea last season. Arteta’s side were also just moments away from winning at the Etihad.

Chelsea have failed to win any of their last five games against Arsenal. The Blues lost 5-0 in the most recent encounter. They have also failed to win any of the last five meetings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal Victory @2.45 with Betano

Jackson to trouble Arsenal

Nicolas Jackson to get his name on the scoresheet is the second of our Chelsea vs Arsenal predictions.

Jackson made a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge and received plenty of scrutiny. However, he has turned his fortunes around and established himself as a lethal attacker in the Premier League. The striker has netted six goals from an xG of 6.12 this season.

Jackson’s long-term statistics also show promise. With an average xG of 0.63 per 90 minutes played over the last 12 months, he ranks in the 96th percentile when compared with all forwards across Europe’s top five leagues.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Bet 2: Nicolas Jackson Anytime Scorer @3.40 with Betano

Goals at Both Ends

Arsenal had the sturdiest defence in the Premier League last season, but they haven’t appeared as solid at the start of this campaign. They have conceded an average of 1.1 goals per league game thus far.

Chelsea have scored in seven of their eight home matches across all competitions this season. Those games have seen an average of 3.5 goals, with Enzo Maresca’s side finding the net 2.38 times per game on average.

Both teams have scored in the Blues’ last five league matches, and they have enough attacking firepower to trouble Arsenal in this match.