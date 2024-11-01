Chelsea’s Unwanted Premier League Record and How Bettors Can Take Advantage

Chelsea secured an impressive 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, moving up to fifth in the Premier League.

They are now only a point away from the top four, but Enzo Maresca’s side also picked up an unwanted record for yellow cards.

It’s no secret the card count has been on the rise in the Premier League for the past few seasons but Chelsea are outliers this campaign. Our expert looks at the numbers and outlines how you can take advantage of the Blues’ competitive streak.

Chelsea Card Count Soaring High

Last weekend, Chelsea became the first ever team in Premier League history to pick up six yellow cards or more in three different fixtures in the same season. The clubs are set to be fined by the FA for the indiscretion, taking their total fines for disciplinary issues to £150,000 already. With less than a third of the current campaign completed, it's a stat that will certainly concern Enzo Maresca.

Simon Hooper was at the whistle for Chelsea’s clash with Newcastle last weekend. He gave the Blues their first yellow card in the 11th minute when Wesley Fofana was booked for a foul. Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto were also booked for fouls, while Roberto Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku were penalised for time-wasting. Romeo Lavia received his yellow card for arguing with the referee.

The Blues have picked up the highest number of cards in England’s top flight, tallying 36 so far. Southampton and Wolves, who rank joint-second, have been handed 29 yellow cards. Surprisingly, Chelsea’s average of 11.22 fouls is the sixth-lowest in the division, indicating that referees have been keen to throw the book at them.

Maresca’s reign hasn’t signalled the start of a card-friendly Chelsea. They were the most-carded side in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino last season, picking up an average of 2.89 per game. However, that number has increased by 1.11 per game in the early stages of the current league campaign.

Old Trafford Expects a Response

Chelsea’s clash with Manchester United this weekend is likely to be card-filled. The Red Devils have just sacked Erik ten Hag and Old Trafford will be rocking for their first Premier League game under the new manager, whether he be the interim or full-time choice.

Maresca’s side’s league games on the road have seen an average of 8.25 cards per game this season, dwarfing the overall Premier League average of 5.50. There have been seven cards or more in their last three league matches on the road. Six or more cards have been shown in six of their last seven league outings.

The card numbers in Manchester United’s matches aren’t quite as eye-watering. Their Premier League matches have seen 5.67 cards on average, and that is higher than the league average. The Red Devils’ league matches at Old Trafford have seen 24 cards, averaging six per game.