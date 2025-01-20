Champions League’s First January Fixtures Create New Betting Opportunity

Matchday seven of the Champions League is upon us and there are several teams that come into this round of fixtures on the back of a winter break.

The lack of competitive fixtures in recent weeks could prove costly for some sides and presents punters with a betting opportunity.

The New Format Presents New Challenges

The Champions League continues this week, with matches being held in January for the first time ever. The competition’s new format means there is an extended group stage and the new schedule presents a new challenge for some of the teams involved.

Clubs from the bigger European leagues have all played competitive fixtures in the weeks leading up to matchday seven of the Champions League. On the other hand, the teams in some of the less prestigious leagues haven’t had this benefit and could suffer heavy defeats as a result.

Ones To Watch

Atalanta vs Sturm Graz

Atalanta were beaten 3-2 by Napoli at the weekend, making it a run of five competitive matches without a win. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have the perfect opportunity to bounce back when they take on Sturm Graz.

Die Schwoazn haven’t played a competitive game since the 11th of December, when they lost 3-2 away to Lille. Since then, they have played four friendly matches, winning just one. Jumping straight into the intensity of the Champions League could prove problematic. Sturm Graz have lost five of their six games in this competition this season, scoring an average of just 0.67 goals per game.

Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart

Slovan Bratislava's match against Stuttgart will be their first game following the winter break. They last took to the field for a competitive fixture on December 14th, so they should struggle against Sebastian Hoeneß’s side. Slovan have lost all six of their Champions League games this season, five of those defeats have been by a two goal margin or more.

Stuttgart had the benefit of a short winter break. The team have won their three league games since the restart, so confidence is high ahead of this clash. The German side hammered Freiburg 4-0 at the weekend and should record another emphatic win here. Moreover, Hoeneß’s team need the points to claw their way into the top 24.

Shakhtar vs Brest

Shakhtar are another team that haven’t played competitively since mid-December. The 4-0 friendly win over Ludogorets at the weekend likely boosted their confidence, but matching the intensity of a Champions League fixture is impossible. Hirnyky have struggled in Europe this season, winning just one of their six games.

Brest, on the other hand, have been one of the surprise packages in Europe’s elite club competition. They currently sit 7th in the table and could potentially secure their place in the last 16 with a win here. Les Pirates have lost just one of their Champions League matches thus far, and come into this clash on the back of three consecutive victories.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg

The signs are ominous for RB Salzburg as they prepare to face the reigning champions of Europe at the Santiago Bernabeu. Their last competitive fixture was on the 14th of December. They have faced Bayern Munich in a friendly since then and suffered a 6-0 defeat. As Salzburg return to competitive play, they are likely to endure another tough defeat.

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 4-1 at the weekend. Kylian Mbappe has been in top form recently. This is a chance for him to boost his goal tally as he aims to become the top scorer in the Champions League. Los Blancos also need to put points on the board with the team stuck in 20th place.