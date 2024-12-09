Champions League Predictions matchday six

Round six is here, and our football expert provides their best Champions League predictions for five matches.

Discover their detailed analysis, insights, as well as the latest odds for each selection.

Our predictions for Champions League matchday six

Matches Prediction Odds Club Brugge vs Sporting Sporting 2.27 Salzburg vs PSG PSG 1.37 Milan vs Red Star Milan 1.30 Dortmund vs Barcelona Dortmund 3.15 Arsenal vs Monaco Arsenal 1.30

Club Brugge vs Sporting Predictions: Visitors to return to winning ways

Date: 10/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Sporting to return to winning ways @2.27 correct as of 03/12/24 with bet9ja

Sporting hammered Man City 4-1 in round four but were then thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal. However, it’s difficult to overlook Sporting’s other results in this competition, and judging their match against Club Brugge based solely on the Arsenal performance would be unfair.

Sporting have beaten Lille, Sturm Graz, and Man City, and they have drawn with PSV in Holland. A win in Belgium could push them back into the top eight, giving them plenty of motivation. Club Brugge were humbled 3-0 against Dortmund at home, and are now facing the prolific forward Viktor Gyokeres. They may suffer another loss to superior opposition.

Salzburg vs PSG Predictions: Hosts to lose once more

Date: 10/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

French champions to get back on track @1.37 correct as of 03/12/24 with bet9ja

Having lost four out of five matches and conceding 15 goals, Salzburg likely can’t wait for their Champions League campaign to be over. They were humiliated 5-0 against Leverkusen last time out, and now they face Ligue 1 champions PSG.

The French side have struggled to find their rhythm, collecting only four points so far, but they have faced tougher opposition than Salzburg. This is a must win game for PSG, but they possess plenty of quality, particularly in the final third.

While PSG are performing well domestically, Salzburg are massively underperforming in theirs, making a comfortable victory for the visitors seem highly likely.

Milan vs Red Star Predictions: Italians Set for San Siro Spectacle

Date: 11/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Italians to record another home win @1.30 correct as of 03/12/24 with bet9ja

Similar to PSG, AC Milan have a golden opportunity to add three points to their name and climb up the table. They worked hard to secure a 3-2 away win against Slovan Bratislava in their last match. However, after beating Club Brugge 3-1 at home in the previous round, they’ll be confident about claiming the three points.

Red Star have been struggling. The Serbian club have lost both away matches (Monaco 5-1, Inter 4-0,) and a return to the San Siro might be as daunting as their first encounter.

Their surprise 5-1 win over Stuttgart offers some hope, but their away form has been disappointing, and the Italian giants are well-positioned to secure two consecutive wins.

Dortmund vs Barcelona Predictions: Unexpected win for the Germans

Date: 11/12/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Germans can spring a surprise @3.15 correct as of 03/12/24 with bet9ja

The tie of the round sees Barcelona travel to Germany to face Dortmund. The hosts are two from two at home, scoring eight goals and conceding just once. Although Sturm Graz and Celtic aren’t at Barcelona’s level, they have beaten Leipzig and Freiburg in the league and even held Bayern to a 1-1 draw.

Confidence will be high, particularly given Barcelona’s inconsistent form. The Spanish club lost to Monaco earlier in the competition and have since lost to Real Sociedad and Las Palmas on their travels.

It’s possible their hectic schedule is taking its toll, and playing in front of the Yellow Wall could prove challenging, setting the stage for a potential “shock” result.

Arsenal vs Monaco Predictions: Mikel Arteta to collect another win

Date: 11/12/2024

Kick-off : 21:00

Routine win for the hosts @1.30 correct as of 03/12/24 with bet9ja

Arsenal will face Monaco in a 7th and 8th matchup before round six begins, but they should be comfortable against Ligue 1 outfit Monaco. Mikel Arteta’s side are two from two at home, beating PSG and Shakhtar without conceding, and their victories at the Emirates will be key to their qualification for the next round.

Monaco are yet to lose on their travels, but they nearly slipped up in a 2-2 draw against Dinamo Zagreb and have since recorded three defeats in the league. They also fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Benfica despite leading, collapsing in the second half in front of their own fans.

Arsenal brushed PSG aside, and they are likely to repeat the same against Monaco.

Conclusion

Our Champions League predictions piece suggests Sporting can secure a win against Club Brugge in Belgium, while PSG will be confident of winning on the road when they face Salzburg. Milan can record a routine victory against Red Star, while Dortmund can spring a surprise against Barcelona. Arsenal will aim for their third consecutive home win against Monaco. Remember to gamble responsibly when betting on the Champions League.