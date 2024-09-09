Senegal are heavily favoured against Burundi ahead of their AFCON qualifying match on Monday. Read below for our Burundi vs Senegal predictions.

+

Burundi vs Senegal Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Burundi vs Senegal

Senegal -2.5 with odds of @XXXX on 1xBet, equating to a XX% implied probability.

Sadio Mane to score the first goal with odds of @ XXXX on 1xBet, equating to a XX% implied probability.

Nicolas Jackson to score anytime with odds of @ XXXX on 1xBet, equating to a XX% implied probability.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Qualifying for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations begins during this international break. Burundi faces Senegal on matchday two.

Burundi has only qualified for AFCON once in its history. Their win against Seychelles back in June was their first victory in 2024, and it’s no surprise they are massive underdogs for this clash with Senegal, who won AFCON as recently as 2021.

Joined in Group L by Malawi and Burkina Faso, The Swallows have their work cut out to earn a second AFCON berth. This, though, is their biggest test of the section against a Senegal team with stars who are plying their trade all over the world.

Senegal fell at the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup and AFCON 2023. There is still plenty of talent in their squad, but their core players are on the wrong side of 30, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, and Sadio Mane into the twilight years of their careers.

However, the Lions of Teranga should still beat Burundi with ease on Monday. This is a complete mismatch on paper, and qualification should be no more than a formality for the away side here.

Probable Lineups for Burundi vs Senegal

Burundi probable XI:

Nkurunziza; Bukuru, Manirakoze, Ntibazonkiza, Nihorimbere; Eldhino, Abdallah, Bigirimana; Amissi, Kamsoba, Muderi.

Senegal probable XI:

Mendy; Seck, Koulibaly, Diallo; Diarra, Camara, Gueye, Sarr; Mane, Jackson, Sarr.

Routine Win For Lions Of Teranga

We can’t see past an emphatic win for Senegal. Their team is loaded with players either in Europe’s top-five leagues or who have spent much of their careers at the elite level.

The same cannot be said for Burundi. Their players are dotted around Africa and smaller European leagues. Since September last year, they have suffered a 4-0 defeat to Algeria and a 3-0 loss to Cameroon.

While Senegal have been involved in some low-scoring games in 2024, we expect them to buck that trend and win this by at least three goals. They have beaten South Sudan 4-0, Gambia 3-0, and Gabon 3-0 in the last 12 months.

Mane Extends Lead As Senegal’s Top Scorer

Sadio Mane has scored 14 more goals for Senegal than anyone else. He might not be at his irresistible peak from his Liverpool days, but Mane remains Senegal’s leading man in the attacking third.

Since the start of 2022, Mane has scored 17 international goals. Ismaila Sarr is the second-highest scorer in the squad with 13 career goals for Senegal, which speaks to Mane’s importance to the Lions Of Teranga. He’ll be in action against Al Ahli with his club side Al Nassr when he gets back from international duty.

While he’s unlikely to play the full 90 minutes if Senegal wins as easily as expected, Mane is a good bet to open the scoring.

Chelsea Man Nets First International Goal

In good form to start the season with Chelsea, Nicolas Jackson represents excellent value in finding the net for Senegal against a weak Burundi side. Jackson, at the time of writing, has 14 Senegal caps without a goal to his name.

Aliou Cisse should give Jackson the start here. He is the future of Senegal’s frontline. It is touch and go whether Mane will make it to the 2026 World Cup should Senegal qualify, while Jackson still has the best part of a decade at the top of his game.

Jackson has two goals in his first three Premier League matches. Among Premier League players to have recorded two starts so far this season, only Erling Haaland has more expected goals per 90 minutes.