Brest vs Real Madrid Predictions: Visitors to Leapfrog Their Opponents

Our football expert reveals his top three predictions for Brest vs Real Madrid for their Champions League fixture set for this Wednesday at 9 pm.

+

Brest vs Real Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Brest vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win at odds of 1.42 on 1xBet , equating to a 75% and 76% chance of the Spanish club winning.

, equating to a 75% and 76% chance of the Spanish club winning. Kylian Mbappé to score at odds of 1.66 on 1xBet , indicating a 54% chance of the French forward scoring.

, indicating a 54% chance of the French forward scoring. Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.44 on 1xBet, representing a 66% and 69% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Real Madrid should be expected to win against Brest by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Real Madrid travel to France to take on Brest in the final round of the Champions League’s new format. After a convincing 5-1 win against Salzburg, Carlo Ancelotti’s side hope to secure another three points and squeeze into the top eight.

Goals from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Mbappe saw Madrid back to their best under the lights at the Bernabeu. With that performance behind them, they’ll approach the Brest match full of confidence.

Brest have exceeded expectations and still have a chance to advance to the next stage of the competition - even if they lose to Real Madrid.

After a 2-0 loss to Shakhtar last week, a top-eight finish appeared out of reach. Facing the Spanish giants will be a real test to see if they can defy the odds once more.

However, betting against Real Madrid is often difficult. The visitors should claim back-to-back wins in this competition on Wednesday evening.

Probable Lineups for Brest vs Real Madrid

The probable lineup for Brest in the "system of play."

Bizot; Pereira Lage, Ndiaye, Chardonnet, Lala, Magnetti, Fernandes, Camara, Doumbia, Ajorque, Balde

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Courtois; Mendy, Rudiger, Asencio, Valverde, Bellingham, Ceballos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe

Madrid to Secure the Win

The first of our Brest vs Real Madrid predictions is to back the visitors after their 5-1 victory against Salzburg in Round 7.

Real Madrid may not be where they want to be, but they still have a chance to finish in the top eight with a win in France. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti will field his best XI in order to achieve that goal.

Brest suffered a poor 2-0 loss to Shakhtar - a side yet to return to their domestic action. Their strong start in this competition is now starting to fade.

Brest vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid Victory with odds of 1.42 on 1xBet

More Magic from Mbappe

Vinicius Junior was the star of the show against Salzburg with a hat-trick, but for our second Brest vs Real Madrid predictions, we’re backing their big signing to score.

Kylian Mbappe is back on French soil, where he was a lethal force at PSG for years. Having scored five goals in his last five matches, the 26-year-old is starting to enjoy his football at Real Madrid.

Brest have only conceded two goals at home. However, facing the in-form Spanish giants will be a huge test. They haven’t had many strikers as good as Mbappe turn up to their temporary home this season.

Brest vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer with odds of 1.66 on 1xBet

Goals to Flow in France

It’s difficult to look beyond goals in this match as Real Madrid have been in excellent scoring form lately. Their last 14 matches have produced over 2.5 goals, which is not really surprising when you look at their preferred front three.

The combination of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Mbappe is starting to work. However, with just four clean sheets in their last 14 matches and 12 goals conceded in this competition, Brest can cause Madrid plenty of problems.

The hosts have been underestimated from day one and have defied the odds. Because of that, they might just join Salzburg and get on the scoresheet in Round 8.