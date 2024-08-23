Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt Predictions: BVB’s fans will be buzzing after an opening day win

Our football predictions expert offers his top three bets and predictions for Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt as they face off this Saturday at 18:30h

Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt

Dortmund Victory with odds of @1.74 on 1xBet, equating to a 58% chance of BVB winning.

on 1xBet, equating to a 58% chance of BVB winning. Maximilian Beier to score with odds of @2.10 on 1xBet, indicating a 41.7% chance of the 21-year-old forward scoring.

on 1xBet, indicating a 41.7% chance of the 21-year-old forward scoring. Dortmund over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.60 on 1xBet, representing a 40% chance of the home side scoring at least three times.

Dortmund should have too much firepower for Frankfurt to win by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

On Saturday evening, two of Germany’s European qualifiers collide on the opening weekend of the season at what will undoubtedly be an electric Signal Iduna Park.

Despite an appearance in the Champions League final and a fifth-place Bundesliga finish, Dortmund rang the changes in the close season. Nuri Şahin has been promoted from assistant to take over from Edin Terzić, while there have been five new eye-catching signings.

Two of those were featured in Goal.com’s list of the 15 best-value European signings of the summer transfer window, including the runner-up to number one Kylian Mbappé.

Had Dortmund beaten Real Madrid in that Champions League final, Frankfurt would have joined them in this year’s competition. However, after a sixth-place finish, they will have to make do with a spot in the Europa League instead.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt

The probable lineup for Dortmund in the "4-2-3-1."

Kobel - Couto, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Ryerson - Can, Groß - Gittens, Sabitzer, Brandt - Beier.

The probable lineup for Frankfurt in the "4-2-3-1"

Trapp - Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Nkounkou - Skhiri, Larsson - Marmoush, Götze, Chaibi - Ekitiké.

BVB’s fans will be buzzing after an opening day win

Despite finishing fifth and sixth in the league, there were a massive 16 points between these two sides last season. To put that into context, Frankfurt finished 14 points ahead of Bochum, who occupied the relegation play-off spot.

Dortmund will aim to pick up where they left off as they ended their home league campaign with a flourish, scoring nine goals and conceding just once. Meanwhile, Frankfurt won only two of their last 12 league road trips.

History is stacked in favour of BVB, having only lost one of the last 15 meetings between the two sides. They are even more dominant on home soil, winning 12 of the last 13 clashes.

Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt Bet 1: Dortmund Victory @1.74 with 1xBet

Beier’s on ice as the new boy can help deliver Max points

The disappointment of losing talismanic front man and top scorer of last season Niclas Füllkrug to West Ham was almost immediately eradicated. Dortmund snapped up the exciting 21-year-old Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim.

He was a player they knew all too well about. Only four players scored more Bundesliga goals than Beier last season, with two of his 16 strikes coming at his new home as he netted twice in a 3-2 win.

A well-deserved reward for a superb campaign was a call-up to the full Germany squad for Euro 2024, where he made a brief substitute appearance versus Switzerland. He is capable of playing as the main striker, out wide or just off a front man, which will make him a valuable asset for his new side.

He opened the scoring when Hoffenheim hosted Frankfurt in October. He appears to be a great price to mark his Dortmund debut with another appearance on the scoresheet.

Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt Bet 2: Maximilian Beier Anytime Scorer @2.10 with 1xBet

Şahin to get off to a perfect start

Nuri Şahin will be desperate to get off to the perfect start in his first Bundesliga game as the head coach. This means not only winning the game, but also doing so in style.

The 35-year-old has tasted glory with the club before as he was a player in Jürgen Klopp’s title-winning side of 2011. With the firepower at his disposal, we should see a familiar front-foot, high-octane style to send out a message to the rest of the league.

BVB won this fixture 3-1 last season, despite going a goal down. They also scored three or more goals in five of their last eight home league games, bagging at least three times in eight of the last nine home league meetings with Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund vs Frankfurt Bet 3: Dortmund over 2.5 goals @2.60 with 1xBet