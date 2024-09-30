Celtic take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday. Read here for our Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic predictions and analysis.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Over 1.5 first-half goals with odds of @2.22 on 1xBet, equating to a 45.5% implied probability.

Serhou Guirassy to score anytime with odds of @2.00 on 1xBet, equating to a 50% implied probability.

Borussia Dortmund to win and both teams to score with odds of @2.75 on 1xBet, equating to a 36.4% implied probability.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Signal Iduna Park is the venue for Borussia Dortmund and Celtic’s Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Winners over Bochum at the weekend, Dortmund are looking to get back on track following a 5-1 drubbing against Stuttgart a couple of weeks ago. They opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win away to Brugge and will be eyeing another comfortable victory.

Nuri Sahin’s side have been handed a kind start to the 2024 Champions League. With Sturm Graz to come on matchday three, this is an opportunity to get points on the board early on.

Celtic had their best European night in several years when they beat Slovan Bratislava 5-1 on matchday one. They have followed that up with a 5-2 win over Falkirk and a 6—0 hammering of St. Johnstone.

The visitors are understandably the underdogs in this match against a Dortmund side aiming for a top-eight finish in the extended group stage.

Probable Lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic

Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Adeymei; Guirassy.

Celtic probable XI:

Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Engles, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Eventful First Half

Three of Dortmund’s last four matches have produced two or more first-half goals. Celtic have gone over this line in their previous two league fixtures, and could easily have scored multiple first-half goals against Slovan Bratislava.

Dortmund’s last four matches have produced scorelines of 4-2, 3-0, 5-1, and 4-2. Celtic have been in a 5-1, 5-2, and 6-0. Yes, Celtic have faced much weaker opposition than Dortmund across that span, but the high-scoring pattern is hard to ignore.

We think 2.22 on over 1.5 first-half goals is worth backing, with how the goals have flown in at both ends when these sides are involved.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Bet 1: Over 1.5 first half goals @ 2.22 with 1xBet

In-form Guirassy Strikes

Averaging four shots per match in the Bundesliga and clocking 1.07 expected goals per 90 minutes, Serhou Guirassy has scored in three consecutive appearances.

The Guinean scored in seven of his last 11 appearances in 2023-24. One of the world’s most reliable goal scorers over the last 18 months, Guirassy has settled into this Dortmund side seamlessly.

Against a Celtic team with an awful away record in Europe over the last few years (six losses in seven matches), a 50% implied probability of Guirassy finding the net seems far too low.

Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic Bet 2: Serhou Guirassy to score anytime @ 2.00 with 1xBet

BTTS Unlocks Betting Value

With Dortmund at 1.45 to beat Celtic, the 2.75 price on Dortmund to win and both teams to score looks like an excellent option. That’s a severe hike in the odds when all we need is Celtic to score.

Dortmund have kept one clean sheet in their last four outings, and have shipped seven goals in their last two matches. Celtic have been scoring freely so far this season, including five against Slovan Bratislava.

The hosts’ superior quality will see them take all three points, but we expect Celtic to find the net, even if it’s a late consolation in the second half.