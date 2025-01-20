Dortmund are a Value Bet in the Champions League Despite Poor League Form

While Borussia are at risk of not finishing in the top-four in Germany, can they have another successful campaign in Europe’s elite competition?

Last season’s Champions League finalists are languishing in 10th place in the Bundesliga, with only one win in the last seven league games.

Champions League Borussia Dortmund Odds League Phase: Top 8 Finish 1.60 League Phase: Top Bundesliga Team 7.00 To Reach The Final 26.00 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Odds Top 4 Finish 5.00

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

AC Milan Could Knock Sahin’s Men Out of the Top 8

Borussia Dortmund are currently 20 points behind leaders Bayern Munich and seven points off the Champions League spots currently occupied by Stuttgart.

With only a single victory from nine away matches, and a mere five points on the road, their domestic form offers little hope.

Last season's Champions League finalists face the real risk of missing out on Europe's top competition for the first time in a decade.

Rumours are swirling about the potential sacking of manager Nuri Sahin, with former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tipped as a possible replacement.

Yet, despite this turmoil, Borussia still represent a value bet in the Champions League, at least for the league phase.

Our in-house model gives them a 51% chance of finishing in the top eight clubs during the league phase, which would allow them to advance to the round of 16 without play-offs.

Currently ninth in the table with 12 points, Dortmund are behind eight teams that our projections suggest are more likely to finish in the top eight.

Sahin’s men could potentially overtake French clubs LOSC Lille and Stade Brestois 29, who are both just one point ahead.

However, they must be wary of AC Milan, who are projected to have a 54.8% chance of making the top eight in the competition.

Yet, the Rossoneri face tougher fixtures against Girona and Dinamo Zagreb. Meanwhile, Dortmund’s path involves Bologna and Shakhtar Donetsk—teams with minimal hopes of qualification.

Despite their domestic struggles, Dortmund's chances of securing a top-eight finish in Europe appear promising. At current odds of 1.60, there is a reasonable opportunity for bettors who want to take a cautious approach.

Bundesliga Results Won’t Improve Much

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund's hopes of securing a top-four finish in the Bundesliga seem highly unlikely.

Currently, the odds are set at above 4.00, with our projections giving them just a 12.3% chance of attaining fourth place.

This gap suggests that the current odds, which imply a 23% probability, may not represent good value for bettors.

Our analysis predicts Dortmund will average 1.64 points per game moving forward in the Bundesliga, which is a modest increase from their current average of 1.40 points per game.

When examining the expected goals (xG) data, it can be said Dortmund's performances deserve a higher league standing.

According to xG, they should be in fifth place instead of their current tenth. However, even in this best-case scenario, they are still six points behind fourth place.

Considering their slim chances of reaching the top four, bettors might choose to focus more on Dortmund's Champions League journey.

A Value Bet as the Top German Club

Dortmund have a projected 41.8% chance of defeating Bologna on Matchday 7.

Although the Italians are in good form, having lost just one of their last ten matches, the odds still favour a positive result for the German club. Dortmund have been relatively strong in European competition in recent years.

They have lost only three of their last 16 Champions League group-phase matches and have not experienced consecutive defeats since late 2021.

Additionally, they are unbeaten in their last three games against Italian sides and have kept three clean sheets in their last four away games in Europe.

However, Dortmund's last away clean sheet was at Club Brugge in mid-September. Therefore, betting on both teams to score may also be a good choice.

Focusing on their upcoming fixtures, Dortmund should aim to capitalise on their favourable schedule. In contrast, fellow German teams like Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich face tougher opposition, such as Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord.

Odds of 7.00 for Dortmund to emerge as the top Bundesliga team in the group stage offer an appealing betting opportunity, provided they can clinch victories in their remaining games.

The bigger question is how far Dortmund can go.

With a mere 2.6% chance of reaching the final and 34.6% chance of making it to the quarter-finals, betting on their long-term success is risky.

Therefore, it might be smart to consider betting against Dortmund in the knockout rounds.