How to Deposit on Your BetKing Account: Complete Guide

BetKing offers easy and reliable deposit options for all users. As a leading betting site in Nigeria, they provide seamless ways to fund your account. Here’s a guide on how to make a BetKing deposit.

What Deposit Methods Are Available on BetKing?

BetKing has ascended to the top of Nigeria's online bookmakers, thanks to its impressive offerings, including top-notch payment options. Our in-depth analysis will assist you in choosing the best payment method tailored to your gaming preferences. Below is a detailed list of the popular deposit methods available on BetKing:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Time for Deposit Cost Visa ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee MasterCard ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee Verve ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee Online Banking ₦50 ₦5,000,000 Instant ₦50 OPay ₦100 ₦1,000,000 Instant No fee BillerOne ₦100 ₦1,000,000 Instant No fee Paystack ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee Veedez ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee Quickteller ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant No fee USSD ₦50 ₦5,000,000 Instant ₦20 ATM ₦100 ₦5,000,000 Instant ₦100 In-Branch Deposit ₦100 ₦5,000,000 24 Hours ₦100

The Process of Depositing Money on BetKing

Depositing funds into your BetKing account comes with a straightforward procedure. BetKing collaborates with Nigeria’s top banks and payment service providers to guarantee a smooth deposit process. With Naira being the only accepted currency, transaction completion is swift, often taking less than three minutes. The best feature is the convenience of making deposits via your phone. Here are the steps to deposit money on BetKing:

Open the BetKing app or go to the official website. Log in or register to kickstart your gaming experience. Tap the ‘Deposit’ button at the bottom-right corner of the homepage. Choose your preferred payment method. Enter the deposit amount and hit “Proceed”. Follow the on-screen prompts to finalise your payment.

Making a Deposit on BetKing via Zenith Bank Transfer (XPATH)

Zenith Bank enables you to deposit on BetKing through its mobile app, internet banking, ATM and over-the-counter services. Depositing via the mobile app allows transactions up to ₦3,000,000 with a nominal ₦100 fee. Although processing is generally instant, in our test, it took about 30 minutes for the deposit to reflect. Here’s how to deposit via Zenith Bank transfer:

Open your Zenith Bank app. Navigate to the menu and select ‘Payment and Collection’. Choose ‘Gaming/Lottery’. Select ‘BetKing’ as the biller. Enter your deposit amount. Fill in your BetKing UserID and tap the ‘Continue’ icon. Wait for payment confirmation.

Depositing on BetKing Using USSD Codes

USSD codes have revolutionised payments in the Nigerian betting landscape, enabling effortless deposits with a few simple and easy steps. BetKing offers unique USSD codes for GT Bank and Zenith Bank customers, making payments quick and hassle-free. There's no need to visit the bank or use a banking app — only your phone’s dialer is important with USSD. Here’s how to deposit using a USSD code:

For GTBank Customers:

Dial *737*50*Amount*153 on your phone. Enter your BetKing UserID. Input your GTBank USSD PIN to confirm the payment.

For Zenith Bank Customers:

Dial *966*6*7842 on your phone. Provide your BetKing UserID. Type in the deposit amount. Enter your PIN and verify the payment instructions.

Using a Card to Deposit on BetKing

Bank cards such as Mastercard, Visa and Verve are popular choices for online deposits due to their speed and convenience. BetKing accepts these cards whether or not they are integrated with third-party service providers like Paystack or Interswitch. These cards also support ATM deposits and over-the-counter payments. Here’s a step-by-step guide for card deposits:

Select ‘Deposit’ on the homepage. Choose ‘Cards’ as your deposit method. Enter your deposit amount. Select Paystack or Interswitch Webpay. Fill in your card details and press ‘Proceed’. Enter your OTP to complete the transaction.

Depositing Money on BetKing via Mobile Money Apps

Mobile money apps are convenient and straightforward payment options that are widely used all over Nigeria. BetKing facilitates mobile money transactions through BillerOne and OPay, with both options usually offering bonuses or discounts. Here’s how to deposit using these apps:

Open your OPay or BillerOne app. Choose ‘BetKing’ as your biller. In BillerOne, select ‘BetKing Wallet Top Up’. In OPay, press ‘Betting’ and select BetKing as the bookmaker Enter your preferred deposit amount. Input your BetKing UserID. Verify your details and complete the payment.

FAQs

What is the Minimum Deposit at BetKing?

The general minimum deposit across most BetKing options is ₦100. However, using USSD codes allows deposits as low as ₦50, with a ₦20 transaction fee.

What Are the BetKing Deposit Limits?

Deposit limits on BetKing vary by method. Most options have a minimum of ₦100 and a maximum of ₦5,000,000, with exceptions like Zenith Bank (maximum ₦3,000,000) and OPay (maximum ₦1,000,000).

Can I Change the Currency in My BetKing Account?

No. BetKing restricts deposits to the currency associated with your location. So, Naira is the only accepted currency on the platform. This restriction applies once your registration is complete.

Can I Use Different Options for Deposit and Withdrawal?

Yes. You can use different methods for deposits and withdrawals. However, withdrawals are limited to your registered bank, while deposits can be made through various options.