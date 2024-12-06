Betis vs Barcelona Predictions: Title challengers to continue winning

Our betting predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Betis vs Barcelona ahead of this La Liga fixture, this Saturday at 4:15 pm.

Betis vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Betis vs Barcelona

Barcelona HT/FT Victory with odds of @2.75 on 1xBet , equating to a 36% chance of the visitors leading at half time and winning the match.

, equating to a 36% chance of the visitors leading at half time and winning the match. Raphinha to score with odds of @2.50 on 1xBet , indicating a 35% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring.

, indicating a 35% chance of the Brazilian forward scoring. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.39 on 1xBet, representing a 62% chance for three or more match goals.

Barcelona should be expected to win against Betis by a scoreline of 1-3.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Out-of-sorts Betis host league leaders Barcelona, on Saturday afternoon. Read our Betis vs Barcelona predictions below as we provide our best analysis and tips for the match.

The hosts head into this clash having suffered three defeats in a row in La Liga and the Europa Conference League, conceding eight goals in the process.

Despite their bad form, they are still sat in 10th place, but the gap between themselves and a top-six fstillplace continues to grow. Having scored just 16 goals in 15 matches, there’s work to be done.

Barcelona head into this match on the back of a shock 2-1 defeat against Las Palmas. As a result, the gap between themselves and Real Madrid is now just a single point, and their rivals have a game in hand.

Still, Barcelona have the best away record in La Liga, collecting 19 points from nine matches, scoring 24 goals, and conceding just 11. They will be hoping to bounce back in style and take advantage of Betis’ bad run.

Adding to the excitement, two of Barcelona's players are in the race for the golden boot.

Probable Lineups for Betis vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Betis in the "system of play."

Silva; Perraud, Llorente, Bartra, Sabaly, Altimira, Guirao, Ezzalzouli, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Vitor Roque

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Martin, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, Casado, Pedri, Lopez, Raphinha, Olmo, Lewandowski.

Quick start from league leaders

Our first Betis vs Barcelona prediction is to back the visitors to take an early lead and hold onto it. Priced at 1.70 to win, you can get 2.75 for the league leaders to be in front at the break and win the match.

Despite their up-and-down form of late, Barcelona have been ahead of half-time in three of their last five matches. They also have a good record against Betis, winning this fixture 4-2 last campaign, where they were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to Ferran Torres - who’s just come back from injury.

Betis has been conceding frequently as of late, and Barcelona can be the latest side to punish them.

Betis vs Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona HT/FT @2.75 with 1xBet

Barcelona’s Brazilian to score…again

Many punters who enjoy goalscorer bets will be torn whether to back Robert Lewandowski or Raphinha. However, we like the look of their Brazilian, who’s been in fine form for both club and country in recent months.

With nine goals in 15 La Liga appearances, as well as five in as many matches in the Champions League, and four goals for Brazil, the 27-year-old is unstoppable whoever he’s playing for.

Despite losing to Las Palmas, Raphinha was on the scoresheet once again, and it’s almost impossible to ignore him at present - especially against a poor defence.

Betis vs Barcelona Bet 2: Raphinha Anytime Scorer @2.50 with 1xBet

Goals on the cards in frantic match

When Barcelona are involved, there’s usually goals. In fact, nine of their last 10 matches have produced at least three goals. In those matches, they’ve scored over four plus goals in four of those games - no surprise then, that they are the highest goalscorers in the league

Throw in the fact Betis are struggling to keep clean sheets at present, as well as recently conceding four against Valencia, this match looks like it has everything set up for the neutral to enjoy.

Betis have only scored 16 goals this season, but 10 of those came at home, which gives them a chance of getting on the scoresheet.