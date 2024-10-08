Betano Deposit – Guide to Depositing on Betano

After creating an account on Betano, the next step is to understand how to make a deposit. Experienced bettors always look for available deposit methods before joining a betting site in Nigeria. This article focuses on Betano deposits, detailing the available deposit methods and the steps to fund your Betano account.

Available Deposit Methods on Betano NG

Betano offers a range of straightforward payment methods that are commonly used by Nigerian bettors. Here’s a list of options you can explore to deposit funds into your Betano Nigeria account:

Monnify

Credit/debit Card

Paystack

Flutterwave

Deposit with Paypal on Betano

Betano does not currently support PayPal as a deposit method. However, alternative methods like Monnify, Flutterwave, Paystack and Card payments are available. Should Betano integrate PayPal in the future, this will be communicated on the deposit page.

Step-by-Step: Deposit on Betano via Flutterwave

Funding your Betano account using Flutterwave involves a convenient process. Follow these steps to complete the process:

Login to your account using your email address or username and password. Press the green deposit button at the top-right corner. Select ‘Flutterwave’ as your deposit method. Input your desired deposit amount and click ‘Deposit’, leading you to the Flutterwave online cashier. Press the ‘Change payment method’ button to choose your payment method, such as Bank, USSD or Transfer. If using USSD, a USSD code will be provided. For transfer, the Flutterwave gateway will provide account details, and you’ll be required to fund the provided account. Confirm your details and complete the deposit process. Once Flutterwave verifies the payment, your Betano account will be credited.

The minimum deposit via Flutterwave is ₦200, while the maximum is ₦500,000. Note that this method is immediate but may include transaction fees.

How to Deposit via Paystack on Betano

Paystack is another user-friendly deposit method at Betano NG. Here’s a guide for depositing with this popular option:

Log in to your Betano account. Tap/click the deposit button at the screen's top-right side. Select Paystack as your preferred deposit option. Enter the amount you want to deposit and press ‘Deposit’. You will be redirected to the Paystack payment gateway. Choose your payment method: Bank, USSD, Visa QR or Transfer. Follow the steps to complete the transaction. Once Paystack confirms the payment, your Betano account will be credited immediately.

Minimum deposits via Paystack start from ₦200 and can go up to ₦500,000. Transaction fees may apply, but deposits are immediate.

Transferring Money to Your Betano Account via Mobile

Using your mobile phone is a simple way to fund your Betano account. Among the discussed deposit methods, Monnify is also available for mobile deposits. Here’s how to use Monnify to transfer funds:

Go to Betano Nigeria’s website and log in to your account. Select ‘Monnify’ from the deposit methods. Select any of the available banks on the page. Send funds to the provided bank account. Your Betano account will be credited immediately. Note that service charges may apply.

Monnify allows deposit limits of ₦100 to ₦500,000 per transaction at Betano NG.

Deposits on Betano Using Credit or Debit Cards

Credit or Debit cards are also viable options for funding your Betano account. Follow these steps:

Log in to your Betano account Click/tap the deposit button to access the deposit page. Choose any of the available debit cards as your payment method. If it's your first time, select 'Add new card' and enter your card details, such as number, expiry date and cardholder’s name. Save the card details. Choose the saved card for the transaction. Enter the card’s CVV and deposit amount (between ₦50 and ₦300,000). Confirm the transaction by pressing ‘Deposit’.

Accepted cards include Visa, Mastercard, and Verve. Transactions are instant and may incur fees.

Withdrawing Money from Your Betano Account to a Bank

To transfer winnings from Betano to your bank account, you need to have deposited, placed a bet and won. Here’s how to proceed with the payout procedure:

Sign in to your betting account Press the cash icon at the screen's top-right corner. Navigate to ‘Account’ from the dropdown menu. Select ‘Withdrawal’. Choose ‘Bank Transfer’ and provide your bank details if not already provided. Enter the amount to transfer. Press ‘Withdrawal’ to submit a payout request.

Funds typically arrive in your bank account within 2 hours. The minimum transfer amount is ₦2,000, and the maximum is ₦40,000,000.

Betano Promo Code and Bonus Offer

Using a Betano promo code during registration is optional but beneficial. New members who use a promo code can access various bonuses and promotions, including a welcome offer. Betano offers new bettors a sign-up bonus of up to ₦200,000. A minimum deposit of ₦100 is necessary to qualify for this offer. Simply select this bonus while making your initial deposit on the platform.

The bonus amount must be wagered 10 times on sports and/or virtual sports with minimum odds of 3 before withdrawal is allowed.