Betano App Nigeria: Install the iOS & Android app

Betano App : How to Install the App on Android and iPhone

The Betano app provides a more accessible and streamlined way for bettors to place wagers anywhere, anytime, and anyhow they like. This guide walks you through the steps for downloading and utilising the mobile app on your iOS and Android smartphones.

How to Download the Betano Mobile App?

Nigerian bettors interested in mobile betting can currently use the Betano mobile site or the app. The app is tailored to the betting needs of punters in Nigeria.

Downloading Betano on Android

Here's how you can easily download and install the Betano app on an Android device:

Open the betting site on your Android browser. Navigate to the homepage footer and press ‘Download Our Android App’. On the next page, tap ‘Download Our Android App’ again. You’ll be prompted to allow download from this source. Click ‘Download Anyway’ and adjust your settings to permit downloads from unknown sources, if necessary. Once the APK file is downloaded, go to your browser’s download section, tap the file, and select ‘Install’. After installation, open the app to start betting.

Downloading Betano on iOS

To get the Betano app on iOS devices, follow these steps:

Visit the betting site using Safari. Scroll down to the homepage footer and tap the ‘Download on the App Store’ button. You’ll be redirected to the App Store. Press ‘Get’ to install the app. Once installed, launch the app for an enhanced betting experience.

Advantages of Using the Betano Mobile App

Betting via the Betano app offers several benefits for Nigerian players, including:

Convenience : Bet anytime and anywhere without needing a computer.

: Bet anytime and anywhere without needing a computer. Instant Notifications : Receive push notifications for bets and new promotions.

: Receive push notifications for bets and new promotions. All-in-One Access: Enjoy sports betting, casino games and live streaming in one place.

This flexibility and efficiency make it easier for punters to keep up with the latest games and offers.

Disadvantages of Using the Betano Mobile App

Notwithstanding its benefits, there are a few drawbacks identified in the app usage:

Device space : Requires sufficient storage on your device.

: Requires sufficient storage on your device. Compatibility issues : May not work on older devices, as iOS requires version 14.0 or higher.

: May not work on older devices, as iOS requires version 14.0 or higher. Frequent updates: Regular updates may be inconvenient for some users.

Registering on the Betano App

Signing up on the Betano app is straightforward, as it has the same registration process as the desktop and mobile website versions. The procedure is as follows:

Open the app and tap the ‘Register’ icon. Choose ‘Register with your Email.’ Enter your email address, full name and date of birth, and then press ‘Next.’ Provide your state of residence and phone number. Set a password, input the Betano promo code BETGOALNG, and check the boxes to accept terms and conditions and receive updates. Tap ‘Register’ to complete the process. A verification code will be sent to your phone number to activate your account. Open the link and your account will become active, so you can start betting afterwards.

Key Features of the Betano App

The Betano app mirrors the features found on the desktop version, including:

Wide Range of Sports Events

Betano offers over 30 sports for Nigerian punters to stake on, including popular ones like football, basketball, and tennis.

In-play betting and Live streaming

Bet in real time with the in-play betting feature and watch some games live via the app.

Promotions

New players can access a welcome bonus, while existing members can claim a variety of promotions weekly and monthly.

Virtuals

Bet on virtual games like football, basketball, tennis, horse racing and greyhound racing, among others.

Using the Betano Mobile Site

If you prefer not to download the app, you can still access the Betano mobile site via a browser:

✔️ Pros ❌ Cons No download required Doesn’t automatically keep you logged in Compatible with older devices No push notifications No need for constant updates

Compatible Devices

Betano's mobile app works on many devices, including:

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71

iPhone 14 Pro Max, 13 Mini

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

Google Pixel 7

How to Place a Bet on the Betano App

Here's how to place a bet:

Open the app and log in. Choose your event and category. Add your preferred betting market to the bet slip by selecting the odds. Enter your stake and confirm by tapping ‘Bet Now.’

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How to download & install the Betano app?

Download it through the Betano website by scrolling to the homepage footer, selecting the app for your device, confirming the download and installing the app afterwards.

How to update the Betano app?

You'll receive periodic prompts to update the app.

Is it safe to download the Betano app?

Yes. Betano is a safe and secure place to get some great betting experiences. Betano is authorised and regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).