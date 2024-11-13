Serie A Goal-Scorers Are the Smart Pick for Nations League Fixtures

As another busy week of international football draws near, the UEFA Nations League continues to highlight the impressive influence of Serie A players.

With 47 goals to their names, Serie A players have contributed a remarkable 17% of the 275 goals scored thus far in the competition, underscoring the league's undeniable prominence.

No other major European league has witnessed its players scoring as prolifically, with the Premier League trailing at 36 goals, the Bundesliga with 28, and La Liga and Ligue 1 following with 18 and 16 goals, respectively.

This major contribution showcases the skill and competitiveness in Italy's top football league, securing its spot as the second-best in UEFA rankings, just behind the Premier League.

As such, bettors might find it wise to place their faith in Serie A talents during this week's Nations League fixtures.

Here, we spotlight a handful of players in Serie A who might add to their Nations League tally.

Back the Austrian Record Hunter

Serie A's diversity in goal-scorers, with contributions from clubs like Napoli, Roma, Inter, and Lazio, alongside Parma, illustrates the league's tactical versatility and expansive talent pool.

Among the standout performers is Razvan Marin, a Cagliari player, who has scored four goals so far in the campaign—matching his total from the last three seasons combined in Serie A.

The Romanian midfielder has been ruthlessly efficient, converting every shot on target into a goal.

Now he faces Kosovo and Cyprus, teams that have collectively conceded 14 goals. However, analytics suggest that Marin has exceeded his expected goals (xG) by 1.19, suggesting this impressive scoring run might not last.

On the other hand, Davide Frattesi of Inter Milan remains in the spotlight with his three goals and an xG of 1.88, while Mateo Retegui has made a significant impact with two goals, contributing to his impressive season total of 11.

Betting on the seasoned Marco Arnautovic could be a sound choice. The Nerazzurri forward, having netted twice in this competition, will face a Kazakhstan team on Thursday, ranked second worst in expected goals against (xGA) per game (2.08) across the Nations League.

Despite starting only once for Inter this season, Arnautovic is Austria's most capped player, trailing Toni Polster's scoring record (44) by merely five goals. His Nations League xG of 1.77, bolstered by a penalty scored against Norway, ranks him among the top 15 players with the highest expected goals per 90 minutes.

Napoli’s duo set to leave their mark

Current Serie A leaders Napoli field talents like Scott McTominay and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whom have netted twice in four Nations League match days.

They are key players for their national teams, each with the most attempts (12) to date, and they also top the shot charts for Napoli—Kvaratskhelia with 32 and McTominay with 17.

Last Sunday, McTominay scored his third goal of the Serie A season at San Siro against Inter. With Scotland facing Croatia on Friday in a must-win match to avoid relegation to League B, McTominay's role will be vital.

Despite averaging a modest 0.93 xG per game, Scotland have been prolific at home, failing to score only once (their 0-0 against Portugal last month) in their last 13 competitive matches.

Positioned 16th in expected goal scorers with an xG of 1.79, McTominay, with only John McGinn scoring more goals (18) than his 11 for the Tartan Army, makes for an enticing bet.

Likewise, Kvaratskhelia, having scored 10 of his 17 international goals on home turf, is ready to take advantage of a Ukrainian defence that has only kept three clean sheets in nine matches and currently averages 1.40 xGA per game in the Nations League.

For those placing bets, faith in Série A talent to hit the target seems as assured as ever.