Why You Should Bet Against Barcelona With Pressure Growing on Laporta

Barcelona are struggling in LaLiga and the de-registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor mean the president is under pressure ahead of the restart.

Despite their struggles, Barca remain second-favourites for the title and are expected to win their next league game in Getafe, where they have failed to win since 2019. This creates value to oppose the Blaugrana.

President Joan Laporta took over Barcelona when the club was in financial ruin. The previous regime had spent lavishly on the playing squad.

Huge salaries were handed to the ageing group of players who were responsible for the most successful period in the club’s history. They also spent large sums trying to replace those players as their powers waned.

This meant the club weas unable to renew Lionel Messi’s contract due to financial constraints and they have been trying to build a Champions League winning squad ever since.

Since then, Bartomeu has sold several of the club’s assets in a bid to improve the situation but the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor debacle indicates that Barcelona aren’t out of the woods just yet.

On January 1st, both Olmo and Victor were removed from La Liga’s registration list after the Blaugrana failed to meet FFP requirements. The club’s board have been unable to demonstrate the receipt of €100 million from leasing the VIP boxes at Camp Nou.

Ten opposition groups have demanded the resignation of the Barcelona president and this is an issue that could rumble on for the remainder of the campaign.

All of the noise off the pitch could have a detrimental impact on the pitch with the team embroiled in what looks set to be an enthralling title race. Hansi Flick’s focus is very much on the football but having the likes of Olmo unavailable could prove to be the decisive factor with Barcelona currently behind both Madrid clubs.

Flick Has Been Unable to Arrest Slump in La Liga

On the pitch, things started brilliantly for Barcelona this season. They enjoyed a comfortable lead over Real Madrid at one stage and a 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu was the icing on the cake. However, their recent La Liga slump, coupled with the off-field issues means that Barcelona aren’t the best bet for the La Liga title at present.

Flick’s team beat Union Deportiva Barbastro 4-0 in the Copa Del Rey at the weekend but the minnows didn’t have the quality to hurt the Catalans. Barcelona’s recent form in La Liga is very concerning.

Barcelona travel to Saudi Arabia to play their part in the Spanish Super Cup this week but their next league game is away to Getafe. The Blaugrana have failed to win any of their last four matches at this ground, scoring 0 goals in the process.

More dropped points would likely see them fall further behind in the title race. Flick’s team have won just one of their last seven La Liga matches, picking up five points. With Barca struggling to turn things around in the league, backing Getafe to earn at least a point appeals given their solid record in this fixture.

This is a stark contrast to Atletico Madrid, who have won their last 13 competitive matches, equaling a club record that was also achieved under Diego Simeone back in 2012. Los Colchoneros are the third favourites to win the title with the bookmakers but they are just a point off top having played a game less.

Atleti beat Barcelona in their last league game thanks to a last-gasp goal from Alexander Sorloth. The win at the Camp Nou will give them confidence ahead of La Liga’s resumption.