Barcelona vs Leganes Predictions: The Blaugrana to Win

Our football expert brings you their three best betting tips for Barcelona vs Leganes with the teams set to face off in La Liga at 9 pm on Sunday.

+

Barcelona vs Leganes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Barcelona vs Leganes

Barcelona -2 handicap at odds of 2.02 on Bet9ja , equating to a 49% chance of the home side winning by three goals or more.

, equating to a 49% chance of the home side winning by three goals or more. Roberto Lewandowski to score at odds of 1.60 on Bet9ja , indicating a 63% chance of the forward adding to his tally.

, indicating a 63% chance of the forward adding to his tally. Both teams to score at odds of 2.08 on Bet9ja, representing a 50% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona should hammer Leganes 4-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Leganes face the daunting challenge of traveling to Camp Nou on Sunday as they aim to stop Barcelona.

The Blaugrana opted to dismiss Xavi after last season, even though they had earlier convinced the club legend to fulfill his contract. That decision had seemingly paid off when Hansi Flick’s team made a blistering start to the season, but they have faltered in recent weeks.

Barcelona have managed to secure only five points in their last La Liga matches, allowing Real Madrid to close in just two points behind, with a game in hand. With Atletico Madrid also in close pursuit, the match against Leganes could be crucial for Barcelona, especially with the winter break approaching.

After winning the Segunda Division last season,Leganes are focused on survival as they return to the top flight. Borja Jiminez, who led the team to promotion, has now been at the helm for over 500 days, making him the club’s longest-serving manager since Asier Garitano, who left in 2018.

Los Pepineros have their noses above the relegation zone heading into the weekend. They are currently above Espanyol, who occupy 18th place, by two points.

Probable Lineups for Barcelona vs Leganes

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "system of play."

Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Pedri, Casado, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Dmitrovic; Rosier, Gonzalez, Nastasic, Hernandez; Tapia, Neyou, Rodriguez; Garcia, Cisse, De La Fuente

Barcelona to Get Back on Track with Emphatic Win

Despite their recent struggles, Hansi Flick’s side remain one of the most formidable attacking outfits in Europe, so we are backing them to win this match by three goals or more as part of our Barcelona vs Leganes predictions.

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski have become a formidable attacking trio. With only 16 of the 38 La Liga games played, they have collectively racked up 32 league goals and 17 assists, proving particularly menacing at Camp Nou. Barcelona have scored an average of 3.44 goals per competitive home game this season.

Leganes suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at home to Real Sociedad in their last outing. They were also beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid, Barcelona’s title rivals, last month.

Barcelona vs Leganes Bet 1: Barcelona -1 Handicap with odds of 2.02 on Bet9ja

Lewandowski Showing No Signs of Slowing Down

Robert Lewandowski is on course for his best season in a Barcelona shirt. Having already netted 16 league goals, we're confident he'll boost his tally when his team faces Leganes.

The Polish striker broke the Bundesliga scoring record in his last season under Flick at Bayern Munich. The German seemingly knows how to get the best out of Lewandowski. While Lionel Messi’s La Liga record is untouchable, Robert has established himself as one of the world’s top strikers again.

Lewandowski ranks in the top 4% for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes compared with the forwards across Europe’s top five leagues over the past year. He is also the top-scoring player across those same leagues this season, having scored two more goals than Harry Kane.

Barcelona vs Leganes Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer with odds of 1.60 on Bet9ja

Flick Has Defensive Concerns

The last of our Barcelona vs Leganes predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

The Blaugrana play with an extremely high line under Flick. It allows them to dominate games and keep the opposition camped in their own defensive third, but it also makes Barcelona vulnerable to the counter. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last six games in La Lige. Their opponents are scoring an average of 1.5 goals per game over that period.

Leganes have been scoring plenty on the road. They have found the net in their last five away games. That includes matches against the likes of Atletico Madrid and Girona.