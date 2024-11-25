Why Lautaro Is Not The Best Bet Against Leipzig Despite Maradona Record

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has made headlines by scoring against Paraguay and Peru, matching the legendary Diego Maradona's record.

Scoring his 32nd international goal, Martinez is now in the top five of Argentine greatest strikers, only three goals behind Hernan Crespo. However, Lautaro's journey in Italy has been a different story so far.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Leipzig, backing Inter’s number 10 to find the net might not provide the value bettors are searching for.

Inter Milan vs Leipzig Odds Lautaro Martinez To Score Anytime 2.05 Champions League Top Goalscorer Odds Lautaro Martinez 100

A Deep Dive into Lautaro’s Record

Lautaro Martinez's achievement of equalling Maradona's goal tally is undoubtedly a testament to his finishing skills.

This year, Lautaro has netted 11 times in 16 games for the Albiceleste, scoring the decisive goal in the Copa America final. However, a closer look at his stats reveals a scenario that calls for caution.

Crucially, 10 of his 32 goals for his national side were scored against teams that don't sit higher than 46th in the current FIFA rankings. This raises questions about whether his record is inflated by performances against weaker teams like Guatemala, Bolivia, and Nicaragua, where he scored multiple goals.

In contrast, Maradona's record includes eight World Cup goals, a stage on which Martinez has yet to leave his mark.

This highlights why betting on him might lack value: the leap from national team success to replicating it in Europe's elite club competition isn't straightforward.

A long way from last season's peak

At Inter Milan, where he has become the club's best foreign scorer with 134 goals, his current campaign has yet to hit the heights of 2023/2024.

Martinez has scored eight fewer goals than last year at this point, with just six goals overall and only one in the Champions League.

His goal-scoring average this season stands at one per 174 minutes, a notable drop from last season performances (a goal every 78 minutes), that saw Inter clinch their 20th Serie A title.

Inconsistent form brings hope

Lautaro's underperformances are further underscored when examining his shot statistics.

In Serie A, his shots on target per 90 minutes have decreased from 1.49 last season to just 1.21 this season. This trend is mirrored in the Champions League, where his expected goals (xG) metrics have dipped from 0.92 to 0.60 per 90 minutes.

Inter Milan’s own efficiency in front of the goal offers further context. With a shot conversion rate of 15.0% in the Champions League and a goalscoring underperformance of their xG by two, the side's offensive troubles are evident.

This resonates with why betting on Lautaro to breach Leipzig’s defence carries uncertainty.

Lautaro Martinez's importance to the Nerazzurri is undeniable. Since the beginning of last season, Simone Inzaghi’s men have suffered five defeats, with Lautaro not scoring in any of those games. Conversely, when the Argentine striker scores, Inter either wins or draws.

It's important to remember that Lautaro is known for his streaky form. When he scores, he often does so in clusters, finding the back of the net in consecutive matches.

This season, he's already demonstrated this by scoring in back-to-back games against Udinese and Red Star, followed by another scoring run against Empoli and Roma.

In the 2023/2024 campaign, he had five such streaks of scoring in multiple games, suggesting that his recent international goals against Paraguay and Peru could signal a return to form for Inter as well.