Atlético Madrid vs Lille Predictions: Cho-lo scoring win for Diego’s men

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Atlético Madrid vs Lille as they clash in the UEFA Champions League.

Atlético Madrid vs Lille Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atlético Madrid vs Lille

Atlético Madrid Victory and under 3.5 goals with odds of @2.10 on Betano , equating to a 48% & 52% chance of the Spanish club winning and there being less than four goals scored.

, equating to a 48% & 52% chance of the Spanish club winning and there being less than four goals scored. Alexander Sørloth to score with odds of @2.15 on Betano , indicating a 47% and 42% chance of the Norwegian forward scoring.

, indicating a 47% and 42% chance of the Norwegian forward scoring. Both teams to score - No with odds of @1.75 on Betano, representing a 57% & 58% chance for both clubs not to find the back of the net.

Atletico Madrid should be expected to win against Lille by a scoreline of 2-0

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

With an anticipated crowd of 70,000 fans, the standard electric atmosphere of the Metropolitano will set the stage for a clash that makes Atlético Madrid vs Lille Predictions particularly compelling, given the contrasting recent fortunes of both teams in the competition.

Atletico enters the match with mixed form, having beaten Leipzig 2-1 at home, but suffering a 4-0 defeat at Benfica before the international break. They'll be pleased to return to their home ground for this match.



Lille, recently associated with a potential free transfer of ex-England international Dele Alli, comes into the game with renewed confidence after stunning the reigning Real Madrid. Their 1-0 win on matchday 2 made up for their 2-0 away defeat to Sporting.

Probable Lineups for Atlético Madrid vs Lille

The probable lineup for Atlético Madrid in the "4-4-2"

Oblak; Galan, Gimenez, Witsel, Lenglet, Molina; Griezmann, Koke, Gallagher; Sørloth, Alvarez.

The probable lineup for Lille in the "4-2-3-1"

Chevalier; Gudmundsson, Alexsandro, Diakite, Meunier; Andre, Gomes; Bouaddi, Angel, Zhegrova; David.

Cho-lo scoring win for Diego’s men

Atletico Madrid, known for their aggressive home performances and tight defence, will aim to capitalise on their home advantage. Their ability to close out games and secure victories, especially at the Metropolitano, makes them strong favourites against Lille.

Sunday’s 3-1 comeback victory against Leganés in La Liga demonstrates their resilience and attacking prowess. They’ll need to showcase both qualities in this Champions League fixture against a side that has already beaten european royalty.

Lille lost to Sporting on the opening match day, but then showed they can compete with Europe's elite by defeating Real Madrid. This underdog mentality could serve them well against Atletico, but they'll need to overcome the challenges of playing away from home in a hostile environment.

With the odds suggesting a closely contested match, combining a win for Diego "Cholo" Simeone's team with under 3.5 goals offers an attractive odds-against price. Their ability to control games and grind out results, especially in important fixtures, aligns well with a low-scoring victory.

Meanwhile, Alexander Sørloth, riding high on confidence, poses a significant threat to Lille, eager to extend his scoring streak.

Atlético Madrid vs Lille Bet 1: Atlético Madrid Victory and under 3.5 goals @2.10 with Betano

With confidence Sør-ing high Lille to feel the force of the Norse.

One person who greatly benefited from the international break is Alexander Sørloth. After a 12-game goal drought for both club and country, the Norwegian broke his dry spell with a decisive finish against Slovenia.

A brace in Atletico’s victory on Sunday means he has now scored in three consecutive matches. The first of his two goals against Leganés was an exquisite back-heel, showcasing both his current levels of confidence but also his technical ability.

Sørloth's impressive tally of 23 league goals for Villarreal last season demonstrates his proven scoring record in Spanish football, making him a constant threat in front of goal. The 28-year-old will be desperate to keep that scoring hot-streak going on Wednesday night.

Atlético Madrid vs Lille Bet 2: Alexander Sørloth Anytime Scorer @2.15 with Betano

Metro-polita-no goals expected from the visitors

Betting on both teams not to score seems like a solid choice for this fixture. Atlético Madrid's defensive strength at home is clear, as three of their five home matches across all competitions have ended with only one team finding the net.

This trend aligns with Lille's record, with nine out of 14 games featuring only one team scoring. The trend is even more evident in their away games this season, where six out of seven matches have ended with just one team scoring.

Considering their Champions League performances, where their two games have ended 2-0 and 1-0, there’s a strong possibility that at least one team will keep a clean sheet in this fixture.

In this high-stakes clash, Atlético Madrid vs Lille Predictions highlight a fortress-like defence from Atlético and an underdog spirit from Lille, promising a thrilling encounter. Will Lille defy the odds, or will Atlético's home advantage seal the deal?