Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Predictions: Atleti Favoured in Madrid

Atlético Madrid host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday evening, with the hosts the clear favourites in the latest betting markets.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Atlético Madrid to win and BTTS - No with odds of @ 3.20 on 1xBet , equating to an implied probability of 46.5% for this outcome.

, equating to an implied probability of 46.5% for this outcome. Atlético Madrid to win the second half with odds of @ 1.71 on 1xBet , indicating a 57.1% implied probability.

, indicating a 57.1% implied probability. Julian Alvarez to score anytime with odds of @1.909 on 1xBet, representing a 45.5% implied probability.

Atlético Madrid are predicted to beat Sevilla 2-0 on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atlético Madrid host Sevilla at the Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Sunday.

Winners of seven straight matches before Thursday’s Copa del Rey outing, Atlético are only one point off Real Madrid and five behind league leaders Barcelona. Barca’s recent slump has reopened the La Liga title race.

It took some time for Atlético to find their rhythm this season, but they are now starting to play at their best. Diego Simeone took time to integrate his big-name summer signings, and they have finally found what appears to be a winning blend of attack and defence.

Seven points from the last 15 available leaves Sevilla in 11th place ahead of this weekend’s fixtures. Osasuna are the only team above them in the table with a worse expected goal difference, which indicates Sevilla are a little fortunate to be where they are.

A draw with Osasuna last time out was a satisfactory result after their win over Rayo Vallecano. However, it’s no surprise the Rojiblancos are massive underdogs for their trip to the capital.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Atlético Madrid probable XI:

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Galan; Correa, Koke, De Paul, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Sevilla probable XI:

Fernandez; Navas, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Saul, Gudelj, Lokonga; Lukebakio, Romero, Fernandez.

Rock-Solid Atletico Win To Nil Again

We start our Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla predictions with Atlético to win the match to nil. Diego Simeone’s side have won seven matches in a row at the time of writing, and they managed to keep five clean sheets in the process.

All three matches between these teams last season ended in 1-0 home wins. Sevilla have only scored 14 times in 15 league matches, which is the joint-fifth lowest total in the league.

Atlético’s form has been stellar. They have conceded 11.8 expected goals in 15 matches, conceding only eight goals in the process.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Bet 1: Atlético Madrid to win and no BTTS @ 3.20 with 1xBet.

Second Half Atleti Shine

Atlético Madrid have won 10 of their 15 second halves in La Liga, with 17 goals scored and only two conceded. Real Valladolid and Valencia are the only teams with fewer second-half ‘points’ than Sevilla, who have lost five and drawn eight of their 15 La Liga second halves.

Atlético have won the second half in four of their last five home league matches. The Madrid derby was the only exception to that pattern.

Sevilla haven’t leaked too many goals, so we are resisting backing Atlético/Atlético in the half-time/full-time market. Atlético have been far better in second halves, particularly showing a knack for grinding teams down at the Metropolitano. This seems to be a good price considering their odds of 1.42 to win the match.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Bet 2: Atlético Madrid to win the second half @ 1.71 with 1xBet.

In-Form Alvarez Scores Again

Julián Alvarez managed to score the winner against Mallorca before the international break. He also scored a brace against Sparta Prague, as well as a goal and an assist in the 5-0 thumping of Real Valladolid.

The Argentine has had 10 shots over his last three starts for Atlético. After being held back by Diego Simeone in the first few weeks of the season, Alvarez appears to have found his groove with his new team. He is in form and deserves to be the first name on the team sheet for this fixture, even with a Champions League game to come in midweek.

Based on this, we are backing Alvarez to score anytime as the third and final of our Atlético Madrid vs Sevilla predictions.