Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Predictions: Hosts to Start League Phase With Straightforward Win

Atletico host RB Leipzig for their first league phase game of the 24/25 Champions League season. Our football expert expects a comfortable home win.

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig

With Atletico in great early-season form, we expect the hosts to stroll to a straightforward 2-0 home victory over RB Leipzig.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Both Atletico Madrid and Red Bull Leipzig have made impressive starts to their respective domestic seasons. The unbeaten duo lock horns in the first game of the new Champions League round-robin format of the 2024/25 season.

Atleti strolled to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Valencia at the weekend, with the likes of Conor Gallagher and Alexander Sørloth getting on the scoresheet.

As is so often the case with Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, their success so far this season is built upon solid defensive foundations. Atleti have conceded just twice in their first five La Liga matches.

It’s a similar story for Leipzig, who have conceded just two in their first three Bundesliga fixtures, although they were held to a goalless draw at home to Union Berlin at the weekend.

They’ve scored just four goals in three Bundesliga matches, which suggests Leipzig aren’t likely to be anywhere near as prolific going forward this season.

Probable Lineups for Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in 3-5-2:

Oblak; Llorente, Lino, Le Normand, Azpilicueta, Gimenez, De Paul, Gallagher, Koke, Griezmann, Sørloth

The probable lineup for RB Leipzig in 3-4-2-1:

Gulacsi; Geertruida, Lukeba, Klostermann, Henrichs, Raum, Haidara, Kampl, Sesko, Simons, Openda

Atleti to maintain strong start to 24/25 campaign

Atletico Madrid are one of the stronger teams on home soil in La Liga and will relish the chance to put RB Leipzig to the sword on Thursday evening.

Fresh from a 3-0 hammering of Valencia, Atleti come into this contest full of confidence and with plenty of firepower at their disposal. That’s unlike RB Leipzig, who look like they’ll be heavily reliant on the Belgian ace Lois Openda for the bulk of their goals this season.

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 1: Atletico Madrid to win @ 1.78 with Betano

Sørloth to strike

One of Atletico Madrid’s most powerful forwards is Norwegian target man, Alexander Sørloth. Sørloth was contracted to RB Leipzig between 2020-2023, scoring just five goals in 30 appearances.

However, spells with Real Sociedad and Villarreal have reignited his career. A permanent switch to Atletico Madrid followed this summer and after getting on the scoresheet last month, he’ll be desperate to score against the team who only gave him one season to make an impact.

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 2: Alexander Sørloth Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.10 with Betano

Atletico will aim to stifle the visitors

Lois Openda will certainly be a dangerous man for Leipzig on Thursday. After scoring 24 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances last season, the Belgian is a marked man this year.

He’s yet to get on the scoresheet in 2024/25, which will add further pressure to the Leipzig frontline. Atleti will be focused on keeping the visitors at arm’s length throughout, playing in their usual controlled fashion, capable of starving Leipzig of possession and clear-cut chances.

That’s why we’re surprised Leipzig are at such long odds to fail to score. We think this is something of a value bet.

Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tip 3: RB Leipzig Under 0.5 Total Goals @ 2.70 with Betano