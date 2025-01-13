Atalanta vs Juventus Predictions: Atalanta Deal Juve First Defeat

High-flying Atalanta host an unbeaten Juventus team in Serie A on Tuesday night.

+

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs Juventus

Atalanta to win at odds of 2.145 on 1xBet , equating to a 58% implied probability.

, equating to a 58% implied probability. Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet , indicating a 54.1% implied probability.

indicating a 54.1% implied probability. Atalanta to score in both halves at odds of 3.34 on 1xBet, representing a 30.3% implied probability.

Atalanta are predicted to beat Juventus 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Juventus head to Bergamo to face a title-challenging Atalanta team in Serie A on Tuesday night.

Atalanta enter this match off the back of consecutive draws. They trail league leaders Napoli by just five points with an extra game to play and hold a nine-point advantage over Juventus.

The home side winning seven of their eight home league matches this term is a key factor to consider for those making Atalanta vs Juventus predictions.

Juve are having a peculiar season. They are unbeaten in Serie A, but have been the league’s draw specialists with 12 draws from 19 matches. This has led to sitting 14 points behind Napoli and three points outside the top four.

With a defeat to Milan in the Super Cup at the start of the year, Juventus have only won three of their last 11 matches across all competitions.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs Juventus

Atalanta probable XI:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Kossounou; Bellanova, Ederson, de Roon, Zappacosta; Pasalic, Lookman, De Ketelaere.

Juventus probable XI:

Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Kalulu, McKennie; Luiz, Thuram; Yildiz, Koopmeiners, Weah; Gonzalez.

Home Win Expected

Juventus have been lucky to remain unbeaten for so long. They have drawn 12 times already this season, and fell to Milan in the Super Cup. The Old Lady ranks only seventh in expected goals generated this term, while Atalanta’s high-powered attack is hard to stop.

We expect Atalanta to create plenty of chances, even against a steely Juventus defence. At the other end of the pitch, Juventus’ lack of creativity could make it difficult for them to keep pace here.

This Juve side isn’t going to remain unbeaten all season, especially with challenging fixtures like an away game against Atalanta.

Atalanta vs Juventus Bet 1: Atalanta to win at odds of 2.145 on 1xBet

Back BTTS

Our second prediction for Atalanta vs Juventus is that both teams will find the back of the net.

Juventus have seen both teams score in their last six league matches. Atalanta have a 58% hit rate on BTTS, even after a goalless draw with Udinese last time out.

Udinese took 12 shots against Atalanta over the weekend. While Juventus’ attack isn’t the most potent, the visitors are going to have plenty of chances to find the net. Moreover, Atalanta haven’t failed to score in a home league match this term.

Atalanta vs Juventus Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet

Goals In Both Halves

Atalanta have scored 21 goals in the first halves and 22 in second halves. Furthermore, they have scored in both halves in each of their last four home matches across all competitions.

Arsenal and Celtic are the only teams to hold Atalanta to fewer than two goals in their home fixtures this season. Since the start of October, they have scored three or more goals on four occasions at home.

We think there’s good value in taking Atalanta to score in both halves, despite Juventus’ solid defence. The hosts are almost a guarantee to score multiple goals at home.