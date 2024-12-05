Atalanta vs AC Milan Predictions: Expect goals and pure entertainment

Our football predictions expert reveals his top predictions for Atalanta vs AC Milan ahead of this Serie A game on Friday at 8:45 pm.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Atalanta vs AC Milan

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.68 on Bet9ja , equating to a 59% chance of a high scoring match.

, equating to a 59% chance of a high scoring match. Atalanta or Draw and Both Teams To Score - Yes with odds of @ 2.01 on Bet9ja , indicating a 49% chance of the hosts not losing the game and both teams scoring.

, indicating a 49% chance of the hosts not losing the game and both teams scoring. Goal in Both Halves - Yes with odds of @ 1.62 on Bet9ja, representing a 62% chance for at least a goal being scored in both the first and second half.

Atalanta and AC Milan are expected to draw with a 2-2 scoreline.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Atalanta are riding high and find themselves second in the league standings, only one point adrift of leaders Napoli.

On Monday they achieved their eighth win in a row in all competitions, a hard-fought 2-0 success over AS Roma, with De Roon and Zaniolo scoring the goals in the second half.

After a tricky start of the season, AC Milan are finding their rhythm under new manager, Paulo Fonseca.

Recent performances have sparked optimism among the Rossoneri faithful, with three wins and two draws in their last five outings, the latest a commanding 3-0 win over Empoli.

Probable Lineups for Atalanta vs AC Milan

The probable lineup for Atalanta in the "system of play."

Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; De Keletaere, Lookman; Retegui.

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Emerson Royal, Thiaw, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Musah, Pulisic, Leao; Morata.

Dreaming of Scudetto

For the hosts, 2024 has been a wonderful year.

After winning the Europa League in May, the Bergamo-based side have won more than 30 points after 14 Serie A games for the first time in their history.

Since the beginning of October no other club has done better than Atalanta (24 points, thanks to eight wins) in Italy’s top flight.

Their mantra has been one of attack, attack, and more attack. Gian Piero Gasperini’s team have the league's most potent attack, with an average of 1.65 xG per match, trailing only Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and PSG in goals scored across Europe’s top five leagues.

While their offensive prowess is well-celebrated, there’s more depth to this story. Their gritty 2-0 victory over AS Roma revealed a team capable of grinding out results.

That win at the Stadio Olimpico showcased their ability to withstand pressure, maintain composure, and capitalize on opportunities—traits that are essential in a Scudetto race.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.68 with Bet9ja

Rossoneri are capable of big away performances

The Rossoneri are still finding their feet under Paulo Fonseca’s management as they try to embrace a more fluid, possession-based approach compared to the past. However, consistency has been elusive.

They have had some brilliant moments, like winning against Inter Milan and at the Santiago Bernabeu, but have also struggled with defense.

However, AC Milan have conceded two goals less than Atalanta, having earned two consecutive clean sheets in the league coinciding with the return of Matteo Gabbia to the starting lineup.

The statistics reviewed for our Atalanta vs AC Milan predictions underscore Gabbia's impact.

With the young defender on the pitch, Milan have conceded an average of just 0.62 goals per game. Contrast that with the 1.7 goals per game they allow when he’s absent, and the impact of his presence is crystal clear.

The midfield remains a vital area for Milan, where the likes of Tijjani Reijnders (six goals in the last seven games) and Yunus Musah have emerged as irreplaceable. Their ability to orchestrate play and support both defense and attack will be tested against Atalanta's high-octane style.

Atalanta vs AC Milan Bet 2: Atalanta or Draw and Both Teams To Score - Yes @ 2.01 with Bet9ja

Entertainment till the very end

Will Atalanta continue their dream run, or will Milan find the breakthrough they've been searching for?

Given La Dea's offensive strength and Milan's ability to capitalize on open spaces, our Atalanta vs AC Milan predictions foresee a high-scoring match.

Gasperini’s team will try to control the sides of the field, using their wing-backs to spread out Milan’s defense

Ederson’s role in transitioning play from defense to attack will be crucial, especially in counter-attacking situations. Individual performances will inevitably play a significant role.

Nicolò Zaniolo, having found his first league goal, could be a game-changer for Atalanta in the second half, while Rafa Leao and Christian Pulisic peace will be vital for Milan’s aspirations on Friday.