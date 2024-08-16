Arsenal vs Wolves Predictions: Gunners to win, corners at a premium

Our football betting tips expert brings you their Arsenal vs Wolverhampton predictions as the teams face off at 3PM on Saturday in the Premier League.

+

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

Arsenal -1 handicap with odds of @1.48 on BetKing , equating to a 63% chance of Arteta’s team winning by two goals or more.

Arsenal clean sheet with odds of @1.67 on BetKing , indicating a 56% chance of Wolves failing to score.

, indicating a 56% chance of Wolves failing to score. Under 10.5 corners in the match with odds of @1.67 on BetKing, representing a 50% chance of corners being scarce.

Arsenal can record a routine 2-0 win over Wolves.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal welcome Wolves to the Emirates on Saturday as they begin the hunt for the Premier League crown.

Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal since taking the top job at Arsenal in 2019. The next step is a league title but toppling his former employers in the title race has proven to be trickier. Arteta’s team finished two points behind Pep Guardiola’s side and only a relentless pace will help them win their first Premier League since the invincible season.

Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and made the deal for David Raya permanent this summer but the window hasn’t been as extravagant as last year’s thus far. Arteta will be aiming for evolution rather than revolution as he aims to get the team over the line. The boss said he thinks that Calafiori can contribute in several areas.

Wolves finished 14th last season after a poor run of form dating back to the start of March. There was never any danger of them being relegated but there are some concerns coming into this season.

Gary O’Neil will no longer be able to call upon Pedro Neto or Max Kilman with the pair securing a move away from Molineux. The club have spent just under £30m on new players but a mid-table finish would be viewed as a huge success.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Wolverhampton

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

The probable lineup for Wolverhampton in the "system of play."

Sá; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Aït-Nouri; Sarabria, Lemina, J. Gomes; R. Gomes, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Arsenal to Win with Ease

Arsenal closed the gap on Manchester City last season. Their attack was menacing throughout the season and they had the most stern defence in the Premier League. That doesn’t seem to have changed ahead of this season so we are backing the Gunners -1 handicap here.

Mikel Arteta’s side conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League with an average of 0.76 per game. They also scored the second most goals in the division with an average of 2.39.

Wolves have lost their last six matches against Arsenal. Since the Gunners started being title contenders at the start of the 2022/23 season, Arteta’s men have won three of their four matches against Wolves by two goals or more. If the Gunners win by exactly one goal, the stakes are returned in this bet.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Bet 1: Arsenal -1 Handicap @1.48 on BetKing

Wolves’ Underlying Data is a Concern

Wolves had the fourth-lowest xG in the Premier League last season with 50.65 across their 38 matches, only the three relegated teams ranked lower in this regard. Their expected points tally, which uses the underlying data, also had them 17th in the table.

The loss of Pedro Neto will only compound Wolverhampton’s attacking issues so the next of our Arsenal vs Wolves predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just nine goals in their 18 Premier League games in this calendar year. They faced Wolves in that period and Gary O’Neil’s side finished the game with an xG of 0.17 as they failed to find the net.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Bet 2: Arsenal Clean Sheet @1.67 on BetKing

Corners at a Premium

Arsenal conceded the fewest corners in the Premier League last season with an average of 2.97 per game. That’s well below the league average of 5.41 corners conceded. The Gunners’ corners-against average drops to 2.68 in their league games at the Emirates.

Corners were also scarce when Wolves and Arsenal went head-to-head last season. There were just four corners in the meeting in London back in December. Their encounter at Molineux saw just three corners. Therefore, we are backing under 10 corners in this match.

There have been nine corners or less in four of the Gunners’ five pre-season games with an average of 8.2.

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Bet 3: Under 10.5 Corners @1.67 on BetKing