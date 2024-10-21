Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predictions: Arteta's Men to Win Big

Our football expert presents his top three predictions for Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of their Champions League match this Tuesday at 9 pm.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal HT/FT with odds of @ 1.39 on 1xBet, equating to a 71% chance of the hosts leading at half-time and winning the match.

Kai Havertz to score with odds of @ 2.10 on 1xBet, indicating a 52% chance of the German forward scoring.

Both teams to score - no with odds of @1.601 on 1xBet, representing a 64% chance for either club to fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should be expected to win against Shakhtar Donetsk by a scoreline of 3-0.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal welcome Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk to the Emirates in round three of this year’s Champions League campaign.

Mikel Arteta will be eager for his team to return to winning ways after their disappointing 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, our Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk predictions suggest we should not overlook their 2-0 home win over PSG in round two. The Gunners will be confident of securing seven points from a possible nine when Shakhtar come to town on Tuesday.

The visitors lost 3-0 to Atalanta last time out, failing to land a glove on the Italian outfit. This one represents an even greater challenge for Marino Pusic’s men.

Arsenal will have to face the challenge without their centre-back William Saliba, who was sent off in the match against Bournemouth.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Calafiori, Gabriel, Kiwior, White, Rice, Partey, Martinelli, Trossard, Jesus, Havertz

The probable lineup for Shakhtar Donetsk in the "system of play."

Riznyk; Matviienko, Ghram, Bondar, Pedrinho, Stepanenko, Kryskiv, Gomes, Sudakov, Zubkov, Eguinaldo

Hosts to dominate from the first whistle

The hosts are an incredibly short price to win the match, which is why it is worth siding with them to be leading by half-time and secure all three points.

Arsenal got off to a fast start and caught PSG off guard in round two. Although the French champions failed to impress, they are still rated much higher than Shakhtar.

The Ukrainian club disappointed against Atalanta, with the Italian club leading at half-time at a neutral venue. Given the support of Arsenal’s 60,000 fans, Shakhtar may struggle in this atmosphere, which could result in a routine win for Arteta’s men.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Bet 1: Arsenal HT/FT @ 1.39 with 1xBet.

Havertz: Arteta's Key Forward in Saka's Absence

Bukayo Saka was crucial in the match against PSG, but with the England international sitting out once again due to injury, Arteta’s in-form German could be the key.

Having scored in four of his last five matches, the former Chelsea forward continues to shine in North London, fitting perfectly into Arteta’s system as the main man up front.

The ultimate poacher is likely to have numerous chances against one of the weaker sides in the competition, who have been susceptible and easily breached thus far. If they don’t tighten their defence, expect Havertz to seize the opportunity and add another to his impressive tally.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Bet 2: Kai Havertz Anytime Scorer @ 2.10 with 1xBet.

Clean sheet on the cards

Arsenal remain unbeaten, and they’ve also kept two clean sheets against superior teams compared to Shakhtar.



The Ukrainian outfit have yet to score in this year’s Champions League, and they have shown very little in the final third.

Although they missed a penalty in their 0-0 draw with Bologna, this was their only shot on target across the 90 minutes. They then missed the target again against Atalanta.

Even without William Saliba, our Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk predictions suggest Arsenal have enough power to prevent Shakhtar from scoring.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Bet 3: Both Teams to Score No @ 1.601 with 1xBet.