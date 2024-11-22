Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Predictions: Arsenal to win, Saka to score

Our expert brings you their three best bets for the Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

+

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Arsenal -1 handicap with odds of @2.04 on Bet9ja , equating to a 51% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more.

, equating to a 51% chance of the home side winning by two goals or more. Bukayo Saka to score with odds of @2.70 on Bet9ja , indicating a 42% chance of the wide man scoring.

, indicating a 42% chance of the wide man scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @2.08 on Bet9ja, representing a 47% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Arsenal should beat Nottingham Forest 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal are keen to resume their title challenge against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday, with fans buzzing in anticipation and Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions hinting at an exciting showdown.

Mikel Arteta came into the season knowing his team would have to be relentless to win the Premier League title, however, they stumbled out of the gate. The Gunners ended last season a point behind Manchester City and are trailing them again.

Arsenal are without a win in their last three games across all competitions. The setbacks have them sitting 4th in the Premier League and 12th in the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest turned to Nuno Espirito Santo to save them from relegation last season. Moreover, the team wound up finishing 17th, but they have their sights set on the top half of the table in this campaign.

Forest succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at home to Newcastle before the international but they are still flying high in the league. Nuno's squad sits in 5th place, trailing Arsenal solely on goal difference.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

The probable lineup for Nottingham Forest in the "system of play."

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal to Bounce Back in Style

Even though they haven't matched last season's performance levels yet, Arsenal are still an exceptional team, particularly when they play at the Emirates. They are unbeaten in their eight home matches across all competitions, so we are backing the Gunners to win this one by at least two goals.

All three of Arsenal’s home wins in the Premier League have come by a margin of two goals or more. The international break likely provided Arteta with the opportunity to make adjustments, so we can expect the Gunners to showcase their attacking prowess in this match. Since the beginning of last season, Arsenal have averaged 2.22 goals per Premier League game; only Manchester City have outscored them.

Nottingham Forest have made a fantastic start but alarm bells will be ringing after the loss against Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side were able to rack up the attempts and score three goals in the second half. Arsenal will also put Nuno’s team under huge pressure.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Arsenal -1 Handicap @ 2.04 with Bet9ja

Saka is Arsenal’s Bright Spark

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s top scorer last season, netting 16 goals in the Premier League. He tops the assists charts this term, however, we are backing him to score.

Saka was a bright spark for Arsenal, as their attack struggled in their three competitive matches before the break. Arteta has proven he can get the best out of the English winger, and Bukayo should be well rested after pulling out of Lee Carsley’s squad.

Bukayo has a non-penalty xG of 0.30 per 90 in the last 365 days, meaning he ranks in the 82nd percentile when compared with all attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. Additionally, he scored in both games against Nottingham Forest last season.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Bukayo Saka Anytime Scorer @ 2.70 with Bet9ja

The Gunners are Struggling to Keep Clean Sheets

The last of the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest predictions is for both teams to score in the match.

Arsenal had the best defensive record in the league last season, but they have been leaking goals this term. Arteta’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last four league matches in front of their own fans. Those matches have seen an average of four goals per game.

Nottingham Forest have found the net in all five of their Premier League away games thus far. Both teams to score landed both of Forest’s meetings with Arsenal last season.