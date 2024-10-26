Arsenal vs Liverpool Predictions: Reds Get Result in London

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Read below for our Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions and betting analysis.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool to win with odds of @2.85 on Betano , equating to a 35.2% & 34.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 35.2% & 34.5% implied probability. Over 2.5 total goals with odds of @1.87 on Betano , equating to a 55.6% & 55.6% implied probability.

, equating to a 55.6% & 55.6% implied probability. Darwin Nunez to score anytime with odds of @3.60 on Betano, equating to a 28.2% & 29.4% implied probability.

Liverpool are predicted to beat Arsenal 2-1, at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Injury-stricken Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. As fans eagerly await the clash, Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions are buzzing with anticipation, promising an electrifying encounter.

Wins in five of their last six matches only tell part of Arsenal’s story this season. Mikel Arteta’s side trail league leaders Liverpool by four points ahead of their north London showdown this weekend, all while grappling with a spate of injuries.

Ricardo Calafiori, injured during the midweek triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk, is likely to miss this weekend's match and potentially more games thereafter. Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be available, too, while Martin Odegaard and Jurren Timber remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Liverpool won away to RB Leipzig, stretching their winning streak to eight matches. They rode their luck to overcome Chelsea last weekend, but the resilience shown by Arne Slot’s side has been incredibly impressive.

Slot shuffled his pack for the Champions League contest at the Red Bull Arena, but the Reds were still able to secure all three points. After shining against Chelsea, Curtis Jones is expected to return to the XI for Sunday’s match, while Luis Diaz could replace Cody Gakpo in the final third.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal probable XI:

Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Partey, Rice, Merino; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Liverpool probable XI:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Visitors Take All Three Points

Liverpool boast the Premier League's highest expected goal difference at +9.6, while Arsenal stand at +4.4, slightly ahead of Bournemouth.

Matches between these teams have been competitive in recent years. Liverpool won at the Emirates in the FA Cup just last season, and secured a string of away victories in this matchup at the start of the decade.

With Arsenal missing several key players, including Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, we believe there's excellent value in backing Liverpool to win this match. Arne Slot’s side have won all six of their away matches so far this season, including wins away to Milan, Manchester United, and RB Leipzig.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool to win @2.85 on Betano

Goals Expected at the Emirates

Arsenal have conceded seven goals in their last four Premier League matches. Meanwhile, over 2.5 goals have been scored in three of Liverpool's last five away matches, including their most recent Premier League fixture.

Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea at Anfield could easily have produced more than three goals. The visitors are creating chances for fun and should excel against an Arsenal defence, which hasn’t been at its best in the league.

While Liverpool’s defence has been resolute, Arsenal have scored in all of their home matches so far this season. Taking the over feels like a safe bet with the 55.6% implied probability.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Bet 2: Over 2.5 total goals @1.87 on Betano

Nunez Backs Up Champions League Goal

Arne Slot appeared doubtful about Diogo Jota's fitness for the weekend match.

After the win over RB Leipzig, Slot said: “It is difficult to judge how long that is going to take.”

Consequently, Darwin Nunez is expected to lead the line on Sunday. Nunez, who scored the only goal of the game against RB Leipzig in midweek, has already amassed eight shots in three Champions League appearances.

The Uruguayan has proven to be a significant threat when in the starting lineup. He took three shots and scored against Bournemouth before the international break. He’s in the 99th percentile in non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes over the last 365 days.

Facing a porous Arsenal defence, we love Nunez’s chances of getting on the score sheet. He’s the best value goalscorer bet for this fixture.

In our Arsenal vs Liverpool predictions, Liverpool's strong form and Arsenal's injury woes suggest backing Liverpool for a win and expecting a high-scoring encounter at the Emirates.