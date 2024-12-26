Arsenal vs Ipswich Predictions: Jesus on Target in Home Win

Our football betting expert shares Arsenal vs Ipswich predictions as the teams clash in the Premier League this Friday.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Arsenal vs Ipswich

Arsenal -2 handicap with odds of 2.05 on 1xBet , equating to a 49% & 48% chance of the home side winning by three goals or more.

, equating to a 49% & 48% chance of the home side winning by three goals or more. Gabriel Jesus to score with odds of 2.05 on 1xBet , indicating a 51% and 48% chance of the forward scoring.

, indicating a 51% and 48% chance of the forward scoring. Under 0.5 goals for Ipswich with odds of 1.72 on 1xBet, representing a 61% & 61% chance for Arsenal to keep a clean sheet.

Arsenal should beat Ipswich 4-0 at the Emirates

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Arsenal take on Ipswich at the Emirates on Boxing Day, as they aim to keep the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have finished 2nd in the previous two campaigns, losing out to Manchester City. Now, they must hunt down Liverpool if they are to win their first league title since the invincible season under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta’s side put their struggles in front of goal behind them by beating Crystal Palace 5-1 at Selhurst Park at the weekend. Arsenal had been criticised for being overly reliant on set pieces, but they seemed lethal in open play.

Ipswich are back in the top flight after back-to-back promotions. Yet, remaining in the Premier League seems like a daunting challenge. They are two points from safety coming into the weekend, level with Wolves, who have just appointed Vitor Pereira.

The heavy defeat at home to Newcastle at the weekend will certainly have set alarm bells ringing. The Tractor Boys will have to improve drastically if they are to avoid another hammering here.

Probable Lineups for Arsenal vs Ipswich

The probable lineup for Arsenal in the "system of play."

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Trossard, Martinelli, Jesus

The probable lineup for Ipswich in the "system of play."

Muric; Clarke, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste, Hutchinson; Burns, Szmodics, Chaplin

Arsenal are in top form

The first of our Arsenal vs Ipswich predictions is for the home side to win by three goals or more.

Bukayo Saka came off injured after 24 minutes against Crystal Palace, yet the Gunners showcased their attacking prowess, scoring five goals from an xG of 2.87. Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season and are conceding just 0.75 goals on average in those matches, which doesn’t bode well for Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have lost four of their last five matches, however, the 4-0 defeat against Newcastle marked a new low. They managed to force just two saves from Martin Dubravka, while the Magpies generated six big chances.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Bet 1: Arsenal -2 handicap with odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Jesus is Enjoying the Festive Season

Gabriel Jesus has battled his way back into Arsenal's starting lineup and is definitely delivering in terms of goals. Kai Havertz had been favoured by Arteta, the Germans' struggles in front of goal have created an opportunity for Jesus.

The Brazilian has started Arsenal’s last two competitive matches, scoring five goals. Jesus has plenty of flair and loves to get involved in the build-up, but his goal output for the Gunners hasn’t been great. However, this latest run of form could represent a shift in how Arteta utilizes the striker.

Alexander Isak, Newcastle’s starting striker against Ipswich at the weekend, scored a hat-trick. This might be a great chance for Jesus to score a bunch of goals.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Bet 2: Gabriel Jesus Anytime Scorer with odds of 2.05 on 1xBet

Another Home Clean Sheet For Arsenal

The last of our Arsenal vs Ipswich predictions is for the home side to keep a clean sheet.

Mikel Arteta has placed a lot of emphasis on being defensively solid in recent seasons. Arsenal have assembled one of the most physically capable squads in the Premier League, and it has paid dividends defensively.

Since the start of last season, they have conceded an average of 0.82 goals per game, the fewest in the Premier League. The Gunners have also kept a clean sheet in their last three home games.

Ipswich have scored the third-fewest goals in the league thus far, with an average of just 0.94 per game. Their xG of 0.95 per game is the lowest in the division.

With Arsenal in fine fettle in front of goal, it seems set to be a long evening for the Tractor Boys. Kieran McKenna is aware that his team are facing a tough challenge, and it's hard to envision anything but a one-sided match.