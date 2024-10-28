Do Inter’s defensive woes make Napoli the team to back for the Scudetto?

Sunday’s electrifying 4-4 draw between the reigning champions Inter Milan and Juventus highlighted the fierce intensity of this season’s title race.

This campaign promises to be far more thrilling than 2023/2024, when the Nerazzurri clinched the title with five games to spare.

Napoli emerged as the clear beneficiary of the 'Derby d’Italia', who capitalised on the draw to extend their lead to four points over Inter as midweek fixtures loom. Antonio Conte’s team are still viewed as the second favourite to win the Scudetto, trailing only Inter.

The leaders are now gearing up for a series of challenging, high-stakes matches, culminating in a much-anticipated showdown against the Nerazzurri at the San Siro on November 10.

Serie A Outright Winner Odds Inter Milan 1.75 Napoli 3.75

Far from last season’s heights

Reigning champions Inter Milan continue to demonstrate strong offensive power, with an attacking line capable of transforming any game in an instant at its peak.

While they’ve scored three fewer goals compared to last season after nine games, they rank second in Serie A for expected goals (xG) and third for attempts, only slightly behind Roma and leaders Atalanta.

With seven Serie A goals to his name, striker Marcus Thuram leads in both touches in the opposition box and shots. However, Inter's defensive performance paints a less flattering picture.

The once nearly impregnable back line front last season, which conceded just 22 goals and kept 21 clean sheets, now shows notable vulnerabilities. The unity that once defined Inter's defensive unit has diminished, shown by the 13 goals conceded in just nine matches—compared to five at the same stage last season. This defensive frailty has cost the Nerazzurri five crucial points due to late goals conceded.

At this stage last season, Inter had already tasted defeat yet topped Serie A with four more points than they currently have. They currently sit in second place, but based on expected points (xPTS), they lag behind Atalanta, Juventus, and Lazio.

Despite these challenges, Inter Milan’s offensive prowess keeps them in the title race.

Simone Inzaghi's tactical acumen must now focus on strengthening the team's defensive structure and managing squad rotation. This response to fierce domestic competition and a demanding Champions League campaign is a challenge well within reach, given their established winning pedigree.

Straight from Conte’s textbook

Unlike their rivals, Napoli’s title aspirations this season are firmly anchored in their nearly impenetrable defence.

The Neapolitans have kept six clean sheets in their first nine Serie A matches. This is a remarkable improvement over last year when they managed just seven—the league's fourth-worst record, surpassed only by Cagliari, Sassuolo, and Salernitana.

Antonio Conte, known for his meticulous attention to detail, has left a lasting mark on the team. After an early stumble in Verona, Napoli have been dominant, securing seven wins and a draw.

This marks Conte's best start to a season, surpassing even his debut campaign at Chelsea, where he trailed the leaders (Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool) by just one point after nine games.

A critical factor in their success has been the switch to a defensively robust 4-3-3 formation. With Conte at the helm, Napoli are focused on tactical discipline, relentlessly pressing opponents while maintaining a compact shape both on and off the ball.

Conte places significant trust in Romelu Lukaku, who, despite a modest tally of three goals and four assists, remains integral to the squad's strategic framework.

However, Lukaku's need for improved scoring is evident if Napoli are to break down stubborn defences and win crucial matches.

Adding to Napoli's squad is the revival of players like captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who has scored five goals across all competitions, along with the additions of Scot McTominay and Alessandro Buongiorno bringing depth and experience.

Additionally, their psychological edge from not competing in Europe, coupled with a perfect home record, cannot be overlooked in this highly competitive campaign.

The road ahead

As the Serie A season unfolds, the upcoming fixtures promise to be particularly revealing. Napoli are set to endure a demanding sequence of games against strong opponents such as Milan, Atalanta, Inter, Roma, Torino, and Lazio. This challenging stretch could significantly redefine their campaign.

Antonio Conte's capacity to sustain his team’s focus will be thoroughly tested, and any strategic adjustments he makes during this period will be under close scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Inter recognize the opportunity to capitalise on Napoli's tough schedule to reduce the point deficit ahead of their pivotal home clash against the Azzurri before the international break.

Simone Inzaghi’s domestic slate is relatively favourable, featuring matches against three teams currently in the bottom six of the standings. However, the Nerazzurri will also contend with Arsenal, RB Leipzig, and Leverkusen in the Champions League before mid-December.

Although the odds favour Inter Milan due to their past success and squad depth, it would be folly to dismiss Napoli.

Serie A’s inherent unpredictability, bolstered by Napoli’s tactical depth and Conte's managerial expertise, highlights his squad as credible contenders in the race for the Scudetto.