Angers vs PSG Predictions: Backing PSG at Raymond Kopa Stadium

League leaders PSG are away to Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Read here for our Angers vs PSG predictions and betting analysis.

Angers vs PSG Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Angers vs PSG

Under 3.5 total goals with odds of @1.80 on Bet9ja , equating to a 56.5% implied probability.

, equating to a 56.5% implied probability. Both teams to score with odds of @1.82 on Bet9ja , indicating a 53.5% implied probability.

, indicating a 53.5% implied probability. Bradley Barcola to score anytime with odds of @2.25 on Bet9ja, representing a 53.5% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Angers 2-1 at the weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Angers host Ligue 1 leaders PSG on Saturday night, with the visitors holding a 16-point advantage over the home side.

Angers' consecutive wins are a factor to consider when evaluating our Angers vs PSG predictions for the match. Although they are struggling near the bottom of the table, there are clear signs of improvement.

Despite their mediocre attack, as suggested by underlying statistics, the hosts have recently delivered some strong performances and continue to be solid defensively.

A defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek saw PSG drop more points in the Champions League. They lead by six points in Ligue 1, however, this is why so many Angers vs PSG predictions will be backing them for a big win on Saturday.

Look for Luis Enrique to name a strong side here, as Les Parisiens aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Probable Lineups for Angers vs PSG

Angers probable XI:

Fofana; Arcus, Biumla, Lefort, Hanin; Aholou, Belkebla; Allevinah, Abdelli, Melali; Niane.

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Backing the Under

The last four matches between these sides have generated under 3.5 goals. Five of Angers’ last seven fixtures have had three or fewer goals, and they are coming into this match off a 1-0 win over Monaco.

PSG haven't scored multiple goals in a match against a full team since September. Their attack has quietly struggled over the last six weeks or so, despite getting 22 shots off against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

We think the under is the way to go here. Angers are a solid defensive team who could frustrate Luis Enrique’s side.

Angers vs PSG Bet 1: Under 3.5 total goals @1.80 on Bet9ja

Taking BTTS

PSG have only kept two clean sheets over their last nine matches. Angers’ attack ranks below average in expected goals generated for the season, but they haven’t failed to score in a match since August.

The underdogs found the net in this fixture last year, and are optimistic about their chances against a PSG team which conceded twice in midweek.

Each team has seen BTTS land in 70% of their Ligue 1 fixtures this season. Both teams scored in 65% of PSG’s matches in 2023-24.

Angers vs PSG Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 1.82 with Bet9ja

Barcola Continues Fine Ligue 1 Campaign

Having scored in three of his last five Ligue 1 games, Bradley Barcola has already netted eight goals in France's top division this season. He’s third in the competition in shots per match, and has comfortably the highest expected goals tally.

The Frenchman has had 20 shots over his last five Ligue 1 outings. He had three more attempts in the midweek loss to Atletico.

While this price might seem short given his track record as a goal scorer, he's enjoying a breakout season, filling the void left by Kylian Mbappe.