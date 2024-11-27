Anderlecht vs Porto Predictions: Back the in-form Belgians

Our betting expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Anderlecht vs Porto ahead of this Europa League clash, this Thursday at 18:45.

Anderlecht vs Porto Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Anderlecht vs Porto

Anderlecht Victory with odds of @ 3.30 on Betano , equating to a 33% chance of the Belgian club winning.

, equating to a 33% chance of the Belgian club winning. Kasper Dolberg to score with odds of @ 1.47 on Betano , indicating a 26% chance of the Danish forward scoring.

, indicating a 26% chance of the Danish forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.65 on Betano, representing a 64% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Anderlecht should be expected to win against Porto by a scoreline of 2-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Anderlecht will host Porto in round five of the Europa League this coming week, aiming to maintain their strong league position.

The Belgians are performing well both in this competition and in their domestic league, having won four of their last five, scoring an impressive 20 goals within those matches. Although they drew away against RFS last time, they will be confident of causing an upset at home.

And who can blame them? Porto arrive in Belgium having lost their last three away matches in all competitions, including a 4-1 hammering against Benfica.

With just four points from four matches and having conceded eight goals, this is an ideal time to play Porto. The hosts are currently very confident in front of goal.

Given these circumstances, our Anderlecht vs Porto predictions favour the home side to capitalize on Porto's recent struggles.

Probable Lineups for Anderlecht vs Porto

The probable lineup for Anderlecht in the "system of play."

Coosemans; N’Diaye, Zanka, Simic, Sardella, Rits, Leoni, Dreyer, Stroeykens, Edozie, Dolberg

The probable lineup for Porto in the "system of play."

Costa; Moura, Djalo, Perez, Fernandes, Varela, Eustaquio, Galeno, Namaso, Vieira, Samu

Hosts to shock their opponents

Anderlecht may have been frustrated by a 1-1 away draw against RFS in round four, but on home soil, they are confident against any opponent in their current form.

Having beaten Ferencvaros and Ludogorets at home, one may argue that Porto presents a much more difficult task. However, Anderlecht beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away from home, and have shown they are much more than just a “home” team.

Porto held Man United but lost both away matches against Bodo Glimt and Lazio. Having conceded eight goals in four games, they have proven to be vulnerable.

Anderlecht vs Porto Bet 1: Kasper Dolberg to score with odds of @ 3.30 on Betano.

More Danish delight in front of goal

If Anderlecht are to score there’s a good chance it will be their Danish forward Kasper Dolberg. With 10 league goals to his name already this campaign from just 14 matches, as well as the winning goal against Ferencvaros, he’s in great form at present.

The 27-year-old also heads into this fixture having scored a brace last time out against Gent in a 6-0 win, and previously scored a hattrick against Cercle Brugge prior to the international break.

Porto have yet to keep a clean sheet, and their defence may struggle to keep Dolberg quiet - especially as he’s also their main penalty taker.

Anderlecht vs Porto Bet 2: Kasper Dolberg Anytime Scorer @ 1.47 with Betano.

Hard to keep visitors quiet

Although Anderlecht have a great opportunity to remain unbeaten, Porto are the favourites for this match. They’ve not travelled well, but it is worth noting they have scored in all four games to date - including three against Man United at home.

Their 20-year-old forward Samu has scored eight goals in as many matches domestically, as well as four in four in the Europa League. He will be a big threat for the visitors.

In behind the Spaniard you’ll find Brazilian winger Galeno, who’s already scored eight in ten league games this season. This looks like it will be a lively game, and both teams can find the back of the net.

Considering the attacking prowess on both sides, our Anderlecht vs Porto predictions suggest a high-scoring encounter.