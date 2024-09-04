Algeria and Equatorial Guinea start their AFCON 2025 qualifying campaigns here. Our football expert expects Algeria to impress in Group E.

+

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

The Greens will start their AFCON 25/26 qualifying campaign with a 2-1 win in front of their fans.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Algeria and Equatorial Guinea prepare for their first qualification game towards AFCON 2025/26 in Oran, with the Greens keen to avenge the disappointment of their shock loss in AFCON 2021.

Algeria haven’t played since June when they defeated Uganda to regain their place at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

In the previous game, they were stunned by Guinea, who left Algiers with a 2-1 victory. Before this, they drew three of their last four home games, with their most recent home win in a competitive fixture coming way back in November 2023 against Somalia. Iconic forward Riyad Mahrez is back in the squad for this week’s AFCON qualifiers to boost the squad and fans.

Equatorial Guinea have been in poor shape through their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group to date. With just three points from their opening four fixtures, including defeats to Namibia and Liberia, they should hold few fears for Algeria.

Nevertheless, the National Thunder will look to summon the spirit of their 2021 AFCON success and upset the odds against Algeria a second time.

Probable Lineups for Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

The probable lineup for Algeria in 4-3-3:

Mandrea; Mandi, Ait Nouri, Atal, Madani, Boudaoui, Zerrouki, Bennacer, Mahrez, Benrahma, Amoura

The probable lineup for Equatorial Guinea in 4-2-3-1:

Owono; Ndong, Akapo, Coco, Orozco, Mascarell, Obiang, Iban, Josete, Ganet, Nlavo

Greens to lock in a statement win

At AFCON 2021, Algeria appeared to underestimate Equatorial Guinea, losing a tight encounter 1-0 to hand the underdogs a leg up in their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side are less likely to be so hospitable this time around. Although the Greens have found it harder on home soil in recent games, drawing with South Africa, Burkina Faso and Angola this year, they should have enough to overcome the National Thunder.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Tip 1: Algeria to Win

Goal action in both halves

In Algeria’s last World Cup qualification group, they averaged a goal every 41 minutes in their home games. With the Greens intent on exacting revenge for their AFCON 2021 loss, we expect them to be on the front foot from the word go in Oran.

This bet also covers the likelihood of Equatorial Guinea snatching a shock early lead. If that were to happen, Algeria would have to attack freely as the favourites for this match.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Tip 2: Goal in Both Halves (Yes)

Visitors to get on the scoresheet

Equatorial Guinea are currently ranked 88th in the FIFA world rankings. The AFCON 2021 quarter-finalists failed to score in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Tunisia in June. Tunisia are ranked just five places higher than Algeria in the FIFA world rankings, so this fixture is a good barometer.

However, Algeria have failed to keep a clean sheet in a competitive home fixture since September 2023, when they drew 0-0 with Tanzania. The visitors should have enough about them to breach the Algerian backline at least once.

Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea Tip 3: Both Teams to Score (Yes) & Over 2.5 Goals