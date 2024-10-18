AC Milan vs Udinese Predictions: Pulisic to help Rossoneri once again

Our football predictions expert reveals his predictions for AC Milan vs Udinese, ahead of the Serie A match this Saturday at 6 PM.

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Udinese

AC Milan or Draw and Both Teams To Score with odds of @ 1.97 on bet9ja , equating to a 49% chance of the Rossoneri not losing the match and both sides finding the back of the net.

, equating to a 49% chance of the Rossoneri not losing the match and both sides finding the back of the net. Goal Bands Udinese: 1 or 2 @ 1.72 on bet9ja , indicating a 54% chance of the visitors scoring one or two goals.

, indicating a 54% chance of the visitors scoring one or two goals. Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.56 on bet9ja, representing a 62% chance of a high scoring game.

AC Milan should be expected to beat Udinese by a scoreline of 3-1.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

In our AC Milan vs Udinese predictions, we analyse the form of two teams with contrasting fortunes, as they return from the international break for the eighth round of the Serie A season.

AC Milan are currently sixth in the table, five points adrift from Napoli, after their unexpected 2-1 loss to Fiorentina just before the break.

Contrasting the Rossoneri’s rocky path, Udinese have been one of the early surprises in Italy. Despite suffering back-to-back defeats against title-holders Inter Milan and a reinvigorated AS Roma, Udinese bounced back with a vital 1-0 win over Lecce, thanks to a brilliant Zemura free-kick.

Will AC Milan's home advantage hold strong, or will Udinese's surprising form steal the spotlight?

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Udinese

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Emerson Royal, Gabbia, Tomori, Terracciano; Pulisic, Reijnders, Fofana, Leao; Morata, Abraham.

The probable lineup for Udinese in the "system of play."

Okoye; Giannetti, Bijol, Kabasele; Ehizibue, Lovric, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Zemura; Thauvin, Lucca.

Home defensive record is in danger

AC Milan’s defeat in Florence, which interrupted a promising run of form, highlighted worrying lapses in discipline.

Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham took penalty kicks meant for Christian Pulisic, causing frustration among the team and manager Paulo Fonseca. Despite this setback, Milan finds solace in its home performances this season.

The Rossoneri have been solid at San Siro. They maintained a strong defensive record by not conceding a goal at home in over two months, with the only exception being Zapata's goal on August 17 during the first match day.

The focus on Saturday will be on regaining the assertive play, witnessed in victories over Venezia and Lecce.

With the club's trust firmly behind the Portuguese manager, AC Milan will look to this match as a stepping stone to more consistent displays of composure.

AC Milan vs Udinese Bet 1: AC Milan or Draw and Both Teams To Score @ 1.97 with bet9ja

Serie A’s surprise package struggles against top sides

Currently sitting on 13 points, Udinese have massively improved from last season, compared to when they won just six games in the entire campaign.

The Frulians have formed a unified team that can pose a threat under new manager Kosta Runjaić. This is also thanks to former French international Florian Thuavin, who’s already been involved in four goals and three assists in all competitions.

However, their matches against top-tier opponents have shown weaknesses, particularly in their defensive setup, which resulted in high-scoring affairs against Inter and Roma.

With Payero still on the sidelines, Ekkelenkamp is expected to marshal the midfield.

Runjaić's challenge will be to harness the resilience that enabled them obtain maximum points from losing positions (like they did against Lazio and Parma), and channel it into a bold performance on one of the most prestigious stages in Italian football.

AC Milan vs Udinese Bet 2: Goal Bands Udinese: 1 or 2 @ 1.72 with bet9ja

Record-breaking ‘Captain America’ to the rescue

The last season saw each side claiming victory on the road — a 1-0 triumph for Udinese in Milan, and a 3-2 comeback for the Rossoneri in Udine.

At San Siro, Milan has seen alternating outcomes in recent matchups against Udinese. In their last 10 home games, the team has recorded four draws and four victories.

Fonseca’s side received a much-needed boost earlier this week. U.S. international, Christian Pulisic was released from the squad to face Mexico and returned to the team base ahead of schedule. 'Captain America' has been in the starting lineup for all Serie A matches this season, and has scored six goals.

Thanks to his goal against Fiorentina, Pulisic became the first U.S. player since Roy Wegerle to score in four consecutive top European league matches, highlighting his significant impact on Milan's pursuit of success.

In conclusion, our AC Milan vs Udinese predictions suggest an exciting match with the potential for multiple goals, as both teams showcase their attacking capabilities and defensive challenges.