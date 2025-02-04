AC Milan vs Roma Predictions: Rossoneri to End Lupi’s Coppa Italia Hopes

It’s AC Milan vs Roma in a huge Coppa Italia quarter final this week, and our expert predicts disappointment for Claudio Ranieri’s Lupi.

+

AC Milan vs Roma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Roma

AC Milan or draw and under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.30 on 1xBet .

Winning margin of one goal at odds of 2.27 on 1xBet .

AC Milan or draw and both teams to score at odds of 2.19 on 1xBet.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A place in the semifinals of this year’s tournament awaits the victor, and with neither team having clinched this trophy for many years there will be plenty of desire to progress. Milan’s last Coppa Italia trophy came back in 2003, while Roma’s was in 2008.

Neither side goes into the game in particularly excellent form, with the hosts drawing with Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina over the weekend, and Roma doing the same with Napoli.

The Rossoneri have three wins in their last seven matches across all competitions, while the visitors’ weekend draw extended their unbeaten streak in Serie A to seven games. Moreover, they haven’t been able to string more than two consecutive wins together since April last year.

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Roma:

AC Milan Expected Lineup: Maignan, Walker, Tomori, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez, Musah, Bennacer, Reijnders, Pulisic, Abraham, Leao.

Roma Expected Lineup: Svilar, Rensch, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino, El Shaarawy, Kone, Cristante, Pisilli, Soulé, Shomurodov.

The Fortress San Siro

Milan’s form might be a bit inconsistent, but securing a result at their home ground is no easy task. Only two teams (Liverpool and Napoli) have beaten them there since the start of May, and Roma have struggled to shine away from home.

However, the Rossoneri being hard to beat at home doesn’t mean they’re flawless. They’ve managed only four clean sheets at the San Siro in their last 12 matches, while Ranieri’s men have scored in 10 of their games over the same period – home and away.

Sérgio Conceição has made his side very difficult to beat, especially at home, but they remain inconsistent – and with neither team having a striker hot on the goal trail we’re not expecting a goalfest.

AC Milan vs Roma Bet 1: AC Milan or draw and under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.83 on 1xBet.

A Hard-Fought Encounter

Games between these two teams are notoriously tight. Looking back at their last 15 meetings across all competitions there have only been three that have been won by a margin of more than one goal - although all three of those were home wins for Milan.

The hosts are the favourites for this one. Looking back at their last 14 matches across all competitions there have been 12 that have ended either as a draw or have been won/lost by a single goal. The visiting side, meanwhile, have just one away win in their last 15, even though they scored in nine of them.

AC Milan vs Roma Bet 2: Winning margin of one goal at odds of 2.27 on 1xBet.

Milan and Roma Set for Goal-Filled Showdown

Long gone are the days of AC Milan’s great defence. They may have brought in Kyle Walker and Fikayo Tomori, but they’ve only kept nine clean sheets in 33 games so far in 2024/25. Moreover, Roma’s last clean sheet on the road came back in September.

The away form of Ranieri’s men paves the way for a Conceição victory and Milan progression, even if they need extra time to get the job done, however, even in defeat there do tend to be a goal or two in the Roman locker, which is why both teams to score doesn’t look like a bad option.