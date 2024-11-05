PSG vs Atletico Madrid Predictions: Hosts Held to a Draw

Despite Champions League defeats, Diego Simeone’s men travel to PSG confident of a result to kick-start their campaign on Wednesday night.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Atletico Madrid

Match Drawn @ 3.97 with 1xBet , representing a 26.32% chance of the game ending tied.

, representing a 26.32% chance of the game ending tied. Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.062 with 1xBet , representing a 50%-51.28% chance of the game ending with two or less goals scored.

, representing a 50%-51.28% chance of the game ending with two or less goals scored. First Team to Score (Atletico Madrid) @2.76 with 1xBet, representing a 37.03% - 38.46% chance of Atletico scoring first.

We anticipate a closely contested match, with PSG and Atletico sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

PSG and Atletico Madrid risk falling out of the top eight, jeopardising their direct qualification for the last 16 of the 2024/25 Champions League. With both teams under pressure, the PSG vs Atletico Madrid Predictions are generating significant interest among fans and analysts alike.

PSG have four points from their opening two Champions League home games, with a loss to Arsenal in between.

Luis Enrique's side are undefeated in Ligue 1, underscored by their recent defeat of Marseille. Yet, they have not been nearly as convincing in the Champions League.

It’s a similar story for Atletico Madrid, who have lost just one of their opening 12 La Liga games. They sit in third, just a point behind city rivals, Real.

After a promising beginning to their Champions League journey with a home win against RB Leipzig, Diego Simeone's squad now face the challenge of ending their losing streak in the French capital this week.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Atletico Madrid

The probable lineup for PSG in 4-3-3:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Mendes, Pacho, Marquinhos, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery, Neves, Dembele, Barcola, Lee

The probable lineup for Atletico Madrid in 4-3-3:

Oblak; Molina, Galan, Gimenez, Witsel, De Paul, Gallagher, Koke, Griezmann, Alvarez, Sorloth

Difficult to separate the two teams

Looking at the Champions League table after three games, both sides have failed to stamp their mark on the division. They’ve each tasted defeat and victory, but Atleti are yet to draw. However, we think their first stalemate will come on Wednesday evening, as Diego Simeone aims to reverse their losing streak.

Back-to-back losses have pushed Atleti out of the playoff spots. With more winnable games on the horizon against Sparta Prague and Slovan Bratislava, Simeone will surely be happy with a point at Parc des Princes.

Atleti’s impressive La Liga form should not be discounted either, sitting just a point behind second-placed Real. As for PSG’s home form, they only narrowly edged past Girona 1-0, and were then held to a 1-1 draw by PSV. If the visitors can effectively neutralise PSG’s attacking players, a low-scoring stalemate is a fair prediction here.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Tip 1: Match Drawn @ 3.97 with 1xBet.

Two goals or fewer to be scored

The goal output of both teams so far in this UEFA Champions League campaign has been disappointing at best. PSG have averaged just 0.67 goals scored in their three games, while Atletico have averaged just one goal scored per game.

However, Atletico have conceded four goals at Benfica, followed by three at home to Lille. Therefore, Diego Simeone will demand his team focus on defence before attack at the Parc des Princes.

In La Liga, Atleti have conceded just seven goals in 12 matches this season. We expect their strong defence to regain form and keep PSG at bay for much of the game.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid Tip 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ 2.062 with 1xBet.

Atleti to break the deadlock at Parc des Princes

There’s a lot to like about the clinical nature of Diego Simeone’s Atletico side. Although they average just 8.90 shots per game – almost half the number of PSG (15) – their shots-to-goals conversion rate is better, standing at 13% versus 12%.

Two of the visitors’ three goals scored in the Champions League this season have been inside the opening half hour. Their average goal time is the 42nd minute, compared with PSG’s 72nd minute average goal time. All of which suggests Atleti may be a good bet to take the lead and attempt to hold on for a slender win.

Considering these factors, PSG vs Atletico Madrid Predictions lean towards Atleti taking an early lead.