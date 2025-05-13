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Allianz Arena Stadium view Getty Images
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Allianz Arena Munich Stadium Guide: How to watch the UCL Final 2025, stadium capacity & more info

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Get to know the iconic stadium before your trip to the UCL Final 2025

Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64
Activities
munich activities

What to do

  • From the Olympiapark to the Allianz Arena, there is a whole mass of sights to see in the German city
  • Go on tours and be guided through hotspots like the Old Town and Schloss Nymphenburg
  • Head to the Viktualienmarkt for fresh brews and local produce, open Monday to Saturday
From€27
Tickets
Allianz Arena Munich Stadium

UCL Final 2025 tickets

  • Secure last-minute tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final
  • Teams: PSG vs Inter Milan
  • Date: Saturday 31st May, 2025
  • Kick Off: 21:00 CET
  • Location: Allianz Arena, Munich

*Official UEFA Champions League Final ticket prices start from €90. Available tickets on resale sites may be higher.

From€90
Accommodation
munich landscape

Where to stay

  • Choose from hotels, apartments, hostels, and other accommodations available in the city of Munich
  • Marienplatz and Old Town are central locations to scout out
  • Whilst neighbourhoods like Schwabing and Geising have bars, restaurants and cafes to explore
From€64

The iconic Allianz Arena in Munich will host the 2025 Champions League final as Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain go head to head to lift the coveted trophy. The stadium has hosted a Champions League final on one other occasion in 2012 when Chelsea beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on penalties against Bayern Munich.

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The stadium is famous for its unique look with 2,7560 ETFE foil panels, which give it an almost futuristic look, featuring panels that light up in different colours, and make Munich glow at night.

If you're looking to get yourself down to the Allianz Arena in Munich for this year's final, then GOAL has got the ultimate stadium guide, so you're set when it comes to knowing more about the venue hosting.

Where is the Allianz Arena?

Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5Getty Images

The Allianz Arena is located in Franz-Beckenbauer-Platz 5, Schwabing-Freimann borough, on the northern edge. The place is named after Franz Beckenbauer, who was a German professional football player who sadly passed away in 2024. The sign honoured his decades-long commitment to football and deep connection to Munich.

A sign to the platz was unveiled in May 2025. The legendary defender has an illustrious honours list, including being a four-time Bundesliga winner, three-time European Cup winner and many more accolades. He was a two-time Ballon d'Or winner (1972 and 1976), and as a manager, he led Germany to their third FIFA World Cup in 1990.

What is the capacity of the Allianz Arena?

Allianz Arena Bayern Munich fans Getty Images

The Allianz Arena has a capacity of 70,000 seats for domestic and 75,000 for international matches. It's the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

Which club plays in the Allianz Arena?

Bayern Munich fansGetty Images

Allianz Arena is home to Bayern Munich, who play in the Bundesliga. They started playing their home games at the stadium since the start of the 2005-06 season, previously being based at the Munich Olympic Stadium since 1972. Bayern Munich themselves are six-time Champions League winners having last lifted the trophy in 2020 when they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon.

What is the best section of the Allianz Arena?

Allianz Arena east stand Getty Images

For the best views of the 2025 Champions League final, you want to be seated in the East or West stands, which are generally considered the top choices. Both stands run across the length of the pitch, on either side, which will give you a good view of the game. Blocks 120-123 on either side are said to be prime viewing locations. If you want to pick the best viewing option, these would be your best bet.

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How early should I get to the Allianz Arena?

Allianz Arena Getty Images

The stadium gates officially open at 17:00 CEST. But there will be additional security and ticket checks around the stadium and transport hubs, which means that UEFA have advised supporters to arrive at least four hours before kick-off to get through all the checkpoints at the stadium.

How do I get from Munich city centre to the Allianz Arena?

Allianz Arena reflection Getty Images

The first and best port of call to make your way around the local transport system is to download either the MVV or MVG app, which will give you more information on the transport links.

You can get to the Allianz Arena from Munich city centre using the U-Bahn, which is the underground system. Here's the best way to get to the Allianz Arena from the city centre:

  • 🚃 Get the U6 (metro) towards Garching, Forschungszentrum
  • 🪧 Get off at Fröttmaning
  • 🚶‍♂️ Walk six minutes from Fröttmaning to the stadium

What’s on at the Allianz Arena?

Guns N' Roses Getty Images

Several exciting events will be taking place at the Allianz Arena after the 2025 Champions League final:

  • 4th June 2025: UEFA Nations League Germany vs Portugal
  • 8th June 2025: Nations League Final - TBD vs TBD
  • 20th June 2025: Guns N' Roses -Munich concert
  • 17th July 2025: Helene Fischer - Munich Concert

Where to stay around the Allianz Arena

There are plenty of hotel options around the Allianz Arena. Take a look at some of the options on the map below:

If you want to check out budget-friendly hotel options in Munich, you can check out our detailed guideto save some bucks on your trip.

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Frequently asked questions

You are allowed to take a bag into the Allianz Arena, but it has to be an A4 size or smaller. Anything bigger will be confiscated. For €2 you can drop off luggae at various service points detailed on their website.

The Munich Central Station is the best if you're travelling via train to the Champions League final.

Yes, you can drink in the Allianz Arena, particularly beer, as it's a common part of the stadium experience. However, it's important to note that alcohol is generally not allowed to be brought into the stadium from outside. 

Parking at the stadium will be very limited and only for pre-registered cars. Make use of one of the 38 Park + Ride locations that serve the city to avoid unnecessary delays searching for parking spaces. One option near the stadium is the P&R parking area Garching-Hochbrück, which is within walking distance of the Garching-Hochbrück U-Bahn station. From there, you can reach Fröttmaning U-Bahn station at the Munich Football Arena in about 5 minutes. Note that you cannot pre-book your parking space here.

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